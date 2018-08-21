Makers race to create Halloween costumes using household items on “Making It,” and season-three finale of “Animal Kingdom”

“Betty White: First Lady of Television”

A look at the life and career of the beloved television and film legend who celebrates 80 years in show business this year, the longest career in the history of TV. Famous for her roles on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” “The Golden Girls” and “Hot in Cleveland,” Betty White is also an industry pioneer as the first woman to produce a national TV show, the first woman to star in a sitcom, the first producer to hire a female director, and the first woman to receive an Emmy nomination. The special includes interviews with Betty and her team and friends and co-stars including Valerie Bertinelli, Tina Fey, Valerie Harper, Carl Reiner, Ryan Reynolds and many more; 7 p.m. Tuesday on KCTS.

Also on Tuesday

“Carter,” 7 p.m. (WGN): A routine accident turns into a homicide investigation during Harley’s first day as consulting detective; repeats at 10 p.m.

“America’s Got Talent,” 8 p.m. (KING): Talented, undiscovered performers compete for viewers’ votes and a life-changing million-dollar prize.

“The Blues Brothers,” 9 p.m. (SUNDANCE): The 1980 comedy musical classic with John Belushi and Dan Aykroyd, featuring the great Aretha Franklin performing “Think.”

“The Outpost,” 9 p.m. (KSTW): Talon promises to find the mysterious “Book of Names”; Gwynn’s true identity is revealed; Talon agrees to escort Janzo to meet the Worm’s colipsum supplier outside the Outpost.

“Animal Kingdom,” 9 p.m. (TNT): Season-three finale; J realizes the danger of balancing his role in the family with his personal ambitions; Smurf offers to give the boys the independence they’ve been asking for

“Making It,” 10 p.m. (KING): The makers race to create Halloween costumes using common household items before turning their attention to celebrating all of the holidays at once.

“Castaways,” 10 p.m. (KOMO): Tim and Krichelle meet Eric, who has been on a solo journey and feels hesitant to join the pair; three castaways find themselves on very different paths.

Madeline McKenzie: mmckenzie@seattletimes.com. Program times may vary depending on your cable provider or service.