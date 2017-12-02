Also showing Dec. 5: “Blackish,” “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” and “Below Deck.”

“Will & Grace”

A critical and ratings success since its return to TV this fall, the fab four wish they could have experienced Christmas in old New York, leading to a version of “A Christmas Carol” set in 1912 New York City, with Will as the Scrooge character; Grace as his wife; Karen as an Irish mother facing eviction from her apartment; and Jack as her friend trying to help her, 9 p.m. Tuesday on KING.

Also on Tuesday

“The Flash,” 9 p.m. (KSTW): Midseason finale, series returns Jan. 16; The Thinker traps The Flash in a speedster-proof prison; Iris is forced to choose whether to save Caitlin or Barry.

“Blackish,” 9 p.m. (KOMO): Dre is chosen to lead Stevens & Lido’s new charity campaign; Junior fails his driving test, so Ruby offers to chaperone a trip with him and the twins.

“The Mick,” 9 p.m. (KCPQ): Midseason finale, series returning Jan. 2; Chip discovers he’s the product of an affair and seeks out his biological father; Mickey and Jimmy re-examine their relationship.

“DC’s Legends of Tomorrow,” 9 p.m. (KSTW): Last episode before return and possible new night in January TBA; the Legends investigate an anachronism in a Viking settlement; Jax considers using a loophole that could change history.

“Below Deck,” 9 p.m. (BRAVO): Reality-show season-five finale; tensions within the crew run high on the final night of the charter season; Nico summons courage to end things with Brianna.

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” 9:30 p.m. (KCPQ): The comedy’s 99th episode; the entire precinct attends a funeral in Los Angeles and misses their flight home; Jake must get Holt back to New York in time to interview for a job as chief commissioner of the NYPD.

“Superstore,” 9:30 p.m. (KING): Holiday-themed episode, Amy turns a boring Christmas Eve at Cloud 9 into an adventure; new episodes return Jan. 4.

“Kevin (Probably) Saves The World,” 10 p.m. (KOMO): Kevin must choose between completing his mission and attending the opening night of Reese’s play; Yvette makes a startling discovery about Dave.

