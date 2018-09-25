Season three promises to be the most ambitious yet.

“This Is Us”

Season-three premiere of the hit series; Kate, Kevin and Randall find themselves on new paths as they celebrate their 38th birthdays, with flashbacks to other momentous chapters for the Pearson family, including the first date of mom Rebecca and dad Jack; season three promises to be the most ambitious yet, with more time lines than ever; 9 p.m. Tuesday on KING.

Also on Tuesday

“NCIS,” 8 p.m. (KIRO): Season 16 premiere; picking up a few hours after last season’s cliffhanger, then jumping a month ahead; Gibbs is assigned acting director while the team searches for Director Vance.

“The Great American Read,” 8 p.m. (KCTS): Books discussed are “1984,” “A Confederacy of Dunces,” “Alex Cross” series, “Catch-22,” “Charlotte’s Web,” “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time,” “Don Quixote,” “The Help,” “The Giver” and “The Hunger Games.”

“Dancing With the Stars,” 8 p.m. (KOMO): Premiere night two of season 27; professional dancers pair with celebrities to train and compete in ballroom dancing.

“The Gifted,” 8 p.m. (KCPQ): Season-two premiere; Reeva Payge purges those who disagree with her, leaving her completely in charge; the Mutant Underground saves a girl from a Sentinel raid; Eclipse and Caitlin meet with a criminal hacker to get info on the Inner Circle.

“FBI,” 9 p.m. (KIRO): Series premiere; after a bomb explosion devastates an apartment building, FBI agents Maggie Bell and Omar Adom “OA” Zidan investigate a war between rival gangs.

“Lethal Weapon,” 9 p.m. (KCPQ): Season-three premiere; former CIA operative Wesley Cole becomes Murtaugh’s partner on the force; Avery continues his campaign for city council.

“New Amsterdam,” 10 p.m. (KING): Series premiere; Dr. Max Goodwin, the new medical director at the oldest public hospital in America, sets out to provide exceptional care by disrupting the status quo.

“NCIS: New Orleans,” 10 p.m. (KIRO): Season-five premiere; while Pride fights for his life in the ICU, the team scours the city for the hit woman who attempted to assassinate him.

