Also showing May 28: “John McCain: For Whom the Bell Tolls” on HBO.

“The Bachelorette”

Season-14 premiere, featuring Becca Kurfin, now in the driver’s seat after being famously jilted by Arie Luyendyk Jr. during the 22nd season of “The Bachelor” when he ended their engagement to pursue runner-up Lauren Burnham; former bachelorettes Rachel, JoJo and Kaitlyn help Becca prepare for meeting her suitors; the men try to make a good impression on Becca; 21 bachelors advance to the next stage; 8 p.m. Monday on KOMO.

Also on Monday

“Supergirl,” 8 p.m. (KSTW): Supergirl is stunned to learn that a part of Krypton survived; Alex is attacked while out with Ruby; Lena considers how far she will go to keep Reign contained.

“China’s Dragon Emperor,” 8 p.m. (SMITHSONIAN): An exploration of China’s first emperor’s mausoleum, highlighted by 8,000 terra-cotta warriors who guard the royal tomb.

“Drain The Oceans,” 8 p.m. (NATGEO): Series premiere; cutting-edge technology reveals the secrets of the sea floor; a look at pirates, gangsters and other villains swallowed up by the sea.

“John McCain: For Whom The Bell Tolls,” 8 p.m. (HBO): The six-term Arizona senator provides access to his daily life in Washington, D.C., and Sedona, Arizona, as he reflects upon his many years of service to his country and battles health issues.

“iZombie,” 9 p.m. (KSTW): Season-four finale, series renewed for next year; Clive, Ravi, Peyton and Major work together to help Liv.

“Wierd, True and Freaky,” 10 p.m. (ANIMAL PLANET): Season-four premiere; sudden deadly collisions; strange otherworldly beings; terrifying insect invasions.

“Elementary,” 10 p.m. (KIRO): Holmes and Watson retrace Holmes’ steps after he finds himself in possession of a severed head and can’t remember anything about the last six hours.

“James Cameron’s Story of Science Fiction,” 10 p.m. (AMC): Series finale; Christopher Nolan, Keanu Reeves, Christopher Lloyd and others look at how time travel can correct history’s mistakes while creating new ones; preceded by another new episode at 9 p.m.

