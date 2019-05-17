“The Red Nose Day Special”

Comic Relief USA benefit for its campaign against child poverty includes sketches with Kate McKinnon and Lilly Singh; a performance by Blake Shelton; and “One Red Rose Day and a Wedding,” a “sequel” to “Four Weddings and A Funeral” that reunites stars Hugh Grant and Andie MacDowell, among others, 8 p.m. Thursday on KING.

Also on Thursday

“Marvel’s Cloak and Dagger,” 8 p.m. (FREEFORM): Tyrone and Tandy turn to questionable allies in their attempt to find and stop the villain behind the trafficking ring; Tandy learns more about Lia’s past.

“This Is Farrah Fawcett,” 8 p.m. (KOMO): After captivating the nation in the 1970s, in 2006 Fawcett was confronted with her biggest challenge when she was diagnosed with cancer. Almost ten years after her passing, her life, career, fame and lasting legacy are presented through interviews and rare videos.

“Secret Life of a Gang Girl: The Untold Story,” 9 p.m. (A&E): Elizabeth Vargas investigates whether gang violence is being propelled by social media, as young gang members’ online feuds erupt into real-world shootings.

“Christina on the Coast,” 9 p.m. (HGTV): Series premiere; Christine Anstead, formerly of “Flip or Flop,” expands her design business in Southern California.

“Top Gear,” 9 p.m. (BBCA): Season 26 finale; departing host Matt LeBlanc samples the new Aston Martin V8 Vantage, while Rory Reid tests the self-proclaimed ‘best car in the world’, the Rolls-Royce Phantom.

“Elementary,” 10 p.m. (KIRO): Premiere of the seventh and final season; Holmes and Watson’s new careers as consultants for Scotland Yard in London take them inside the tabloid journalism industry when a popular model is the victim of an acid attack; Watson grows homesick for New York.

“Hollywood Game Night,” 10 p.m. (KING): In a special Red Nose Day edition, Kristen Bell, Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Garner, Jeff Goldblum, Sean Hayes, Leslie Mann, Thandie Newton and Kenan Thompson join host Jane Lynch to raise money to keep children safe, healthy and educated.

“The Name of the Rose,” 10 p.m. (SUNDANCE): Premiere of eight-part miniseries based on novelist Umberto Eco’s medieval mystery.

