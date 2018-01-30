“2 Dope Queens” makes HBO debut, with some help from Jon Stewart.
“Strike Back: Retribution”
Season-six premiere of action thriller series about British black-ops unit fighting epic battles to stop terrorists; in this episode, members of Section 20 are called back into action when a new threat puts the world in danger; 10 p.m. Friday on CINEMAX.
Also on Friday
“MacGyver,” 8 p.m. (KIRO): One of Murdoc’s assassins agrees to hand over Murdoc to MacGyver for $10 million; the team protects Murdoc from a former mentor who wants him dead.
“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” 8 p.m. (KSTW): Rebecca faces new fears in therapy; Paula brings her new friend to work.
“Child Support,” 8 p.m. (KOMO): Game show hosted by Fred Savage.
“Hell’s Kitchen,” 8 p.m. (KCPQ): Season 17 finale; the two remaining chefs pick from the season’s past contestants to help in the final dinner; the winner is announced.
“2 Dope Queens,” 8:30 p.m. (HBO): Premiere of special guests and stand-up show with Phoebe Robinson and Jessica Williams, based on their hit podcast; Jon Stewart guests, with comics Michelle Buteau, Mark Normand and Baron Vaughn.
“Taken,” 9 p.m. (KING): The president’s emergency “football” is stolen; Bryan and the team must recover it before classified national-security measures fall into dangerous hands.
“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” 9 p.m. (KOMO): The team has one final chance to return to the timeline, but their actions may have deadly consequences.
“Hawaii Five-0,” 9 p.m. (KIRO): McGarrett and Danny investigate the murder of a private detective whose client was killed the same way; Adam sends Jessie into a dangerous situation with disastrous consequences.
Madeline Mckenzie: mmckenzie@seattletimes.com.
Program times may vary depending on your cable provider or service.
