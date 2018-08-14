The finale of the previously unaired 2012 season of “The Great British Baking Show.”
“WE Day Special”
A celebration of young people making a difference to improve their communities, including chart-topping musical artists and iconic celebrities dedicated to changing the world, with host John Stamos; guests include Jennifer Aniston, honoring two survivors of the Parkland, Florida high-school shootings; 8 p.m. Friday on KOMO.
Also on Friday
“Whistleblower,” 8 p.m. (KIRO): Two new, hourlong episodes telling the stories of ordinary people who risk their careers and families to expose illegal and dangerous corporate wrongdoing.
“Treehouse Masters,” 8 p.m. (ANIMAL PL): Season 11 premiere; Pete builds a sky-wave treehouse for a couple in Kauai and transforms a bohemian treehouse into a masterpiece with a crow’s nest 60 feet above ground.
“The Great British Baking Show,” 9 p.m. (KCTS): The finale of the previously unaired 2012 season; three bakers have made it to the final and have to prove themselves to judges Paul and Mary.
“Dateline NBC,” 10 p.m. (KING): Popular, long-term program with in-depth investigations of mysteries.
“In Search Of,” 10 p.m. (HISTORY): Zachary Quinto tries to determine whether time travel is possible, meeting a man who claims to have traveled back in time in a secret government program, and a group of people in Liverpool known as time slippers.
“Great Performances,” 10 p.m. (KCTS): The Vienna Philharmonic performs works by Italian composers Rossini, Puccini and Verdi, with soprano Anna Netrebko.
“Celebrity Animal Encounters,” 10 p.m. (ANIMAL PL): Al Roker shares a story about being trapped in a tent with a bear in this episode of the animated series.
“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” 11:30 p.m. (KING): Janet Jackson and Daddy Yankee perform.
