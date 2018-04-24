Repeats from the new season of “Roseanne”; the FBI calls on Jonathan Black after the mystery woman kidnaps Cameron on “Deception.”

“Genius”

Season-two premiere. Antonio Banderas stars as the brilliant, groundbreaking, Spanish-born artist Pablo Picasso, telling the story of his tumultuous life from his youth through his death in 1973 at age 91. In this episode, Picasso contends with the rising threat of fascism in Spain and rejects traditional painting to search for his own voice; 9 p.m. on National Geographic Channel.

Also on Tuesday

“Roseanne,” 8 p.m. (KOMO): Repeat of the new series’ season premiere, followed by repeats of three more of the season’s episodes.

“The Flash,” 8 p.m. (KSTW): When Barry needs help transporting a dangerous meta, he calls on a new friend; Cisco becomes suspicious of Harry.

“Lethal Weapon,” 8 p.m. (KCPQ): After a mansion break-in turns into a homicide, Murtaugh and Riggs set out to find the culprit; Murtaugh and Trish question their trust in Riana.

“First Civilizations,” 9 p.m. (KCTS): Premiere of series exploring early humans’ first villages, cities and states in Mesoamerica, the Middle East and the Indus Valley.

“The 100,” 9 p.m. (KSTW): Season-five premiere moves the sci-fi drama six years ahead; Clarke struggles to survive on a desolate, scorched Earth while her friends in space come across a long-awaited beacon of hope.

“Deception,” 10 p.m. (KOMO): When the mystery woman kidnaps Cameron, the FBI calls on Jonathan Black to help find him and stop the woman from committing her next crime.

“Chicago Med,” 10 p.m. (KING): Dr. Manning and Dr. Halstead disagree on how to handle the parents of a 10-year-old patient; Dr. Rhodes rushes to fix a heart that will be given to Dr. Reese’s father.

“Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and The Notorious B.I.G.” 10 p.m. (USA): Aisha Hinds guest stars on the hip-hop true-crime saga as the Notorious B.I.G.’s mother, visiting her son’s hotel room the day after his death.

