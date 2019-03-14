BRYANT POND, Maine (AP) — Fox News host Tucker Carlson says he’s scuttling plans for a TV studio near his vacation home in rural Maine because of publicity.

The Sun Journal newspaper reported that Carlson planned to buy an old town garage and transform it into a studio in Bryant Pond. The deal called for him to buy the building for $30,000, he said, while Fox would pay to equip the studio.

But Carlson pulled the plug within hours of the news report Wednesday evening. Carlson described himself as “bitter” and “crushed” and called the news report a “total violation of my privacy.”

He said Fox wouldn’t leave the equipment in a small, rural studio whose presence is widely known.

Carlson told the town that he’s “spent virtually every summer of my life” at nearby Lake Christopher.