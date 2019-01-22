NEW YORK (AP) — President Trump says he directed White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders not to bother with the traditional briefing of reporters anymore.
The last briefing took place on Dec. 18.
In a tweet, the president said Tuesday that most of the press corps “will never cover us fairly.”
The afternoon briefing has been a staple of cable news schedules the past few administrations and the sight of Sanders’ predecessor Sean Spicer at the podium was an enduring image of the early Trump administration.
The White House Correspondents Association called the decision a retreat from transparency and accountability that sets a terrible precedent.