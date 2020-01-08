Weekend Highlight

Believe it or not, we’re already approaching the second week of the new year. How do you plan to spend it? If you’re looking for more excitement in 2020, you could attend Monster Jam at the Tacoma Dome. Or, maybe you’re interested in learning about other cultures. The Museum of History & Industry will host “A Celebration of South Asian Resilience” in conjunction with its “Beyond Bollywood” exhibit.

Monster Jam

This event brings big, tricked-out trucks to venues around the country for an entertaining motorsport show. Monster Jam comes to the Tacoma Dome Friday, Jan. 10, through Sunday, Jan. 12. This stop is a part of the Triple Threat Series, which will feature six different competitions of speed racing and freestyle stunts.

Attendees will not only get to see trucks flipping and flying across the dirt course, but the trucks themselves will be a sight. Each truck is around 10½ feet tall, 17 feet long, 12½ feet wide and weighs 12,000 pounds.

The trucks also have unique names and designs. Some of the trucks slated to be at the Tacoma stop are EarthShaker, Zombie and Monster Mutt.

On Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to noon, monster-truck lovers can see the vehicles up close, meet the drivers and crews, get autographs and participate in other activities at the Pre-show Pit Party. Passes for the party are an additional $15.

There will also be a Driver Meet and Greet after each show. For an additional $40, fans can meet the drivers, take photos and get autographs. Guests will also receive a souvenir checkered flag for autographs.

Attendees can expect to see timed racing, a two-wheel skills challenge, a rotation competition (donuts), head-to-head racing and a freestyle portion. Audience members hoping to have a say in the results can participate in the judging of competitions with their smartphones.

“A Celebration of South Asian Resilience”

The Museum of History & Industry is celebrating the resilience of South Asian communities with a multimedia event on Saturday, Jan. 11.

From 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., visitors can see film shorts, listen to panel discussions, hear a poetry reading and enjoy dance performances. There will also be food provided by Spice Waala and a chai tasting bar with Jaipur Avenue.

