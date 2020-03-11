Actor Tom Hanks announced on social media Wednesday night that he and his wife, the actress Rita Wilson, have tested positive for coronavirus. The 63-year-old Oscar winner is currently in Australia for the pre-production stage of an Elvis Presley biopic.

Hanks noted in a statement shared on his Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts that he and Wilson, also 63, started to feel “a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches.”

“Rita had some chills that came and went,” he continued. “Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive.” A representative for Hanks confirmed the news as shared on social media.

Hanks is the first American celebrity to publicly announce a diagnosis of the novel coronavirus. His statement was posted across platforms just minutes after President Donald Trump addressed the growing severity of the pandemic, and around the same time the NBA announced it would be suspending its season due to a Utah Jazz player testing positive.

One of the most beloved actors in Hollywood, Hanks’ statement kept with his good-natured reputation. He also shared a photograph of a medical glove discarded in a trash can layered with a yellow biohazard liner, keeping with his social media theme of lost gloves.

Coronavirus has already disrupted the entertainment industry, with numerous projects facing serious production delays over concerns about the virus. Producers of the latest James Bond film, “No Time to Die,” for instance, announced last week that the release date would be pushed to November – seven months after its planned release.

Hanks and Wilson have been married since 1988. They “will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires,” according to the statement, which Hanks concluded by reassuring the public.

“Not much more to it than the one-day-at-a-time approach, no?” he wrote. “We’ll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves!”

