COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio State University marching band’s tribute to the movie “Top Gun” has earned the attention and gratitude of the film’s star, Tom Cruise.

For the Nov. 13 halftime show during Ohio State’s 59-31 victory over Purdue, the marching band transformed into formations reminiscent of the 1986 film, such as a fighter jet complete with smoke machines and the iconic volleyball scene.

On Tuesday, the marching band tweeted that Cruise saw the performance and offered a personal message thanking them.

Cruise said the “tribute was fantastic,” and invited the band to see a screening in Columbus of the sequel “Top Gun: Maverick.”

The actor also wished the OSU football team good luck in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1, where the band will be performing during the parade and the halftime show.