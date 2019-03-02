LOS ANGELES (AP) — The producer of Broadway’s “To Kill a Mockingbird” is offering a compromise to community and nonprofit theaters that were forced to abandon productions of the play under legal threat.
In a statement provided Saturday to The Associated Press, producer Scott Rudin said the theaters are being offered the right to perform writer Aaron Sorkin’s version of the play now on stage in New York.
Rudin said he hopes this makes up for the “hurt” suffered by theater companies that were told to cancel what he called improperly licensed productions.
In making the demand, Rudin had argued that the book’s author, Harper Lee, signed over to him exclusive worldwide right to the title, and his adaptation was the only version that could be performed.
The demand sparked a backlash against Rudin.