“Will & Grace”

Season finale of the comeback season of this hit comedy, already renewed for next season; after a misunderstanding, Grace’s dad, played by Robert Klein, moves in. To make matters worse, Grace blames Will for the predicament and invites his meddlesome mom, played by Blythe Danner, to complicate things further; 9 p.m. Thursday on KING.

Also on Thursday

“Jersey Shore Family Vacation,” 8 p.m. (MTV): Five years since the original series ended, the “Jersey Shore” crew (yes, even Snooki) reunites in Miami and gets wilder than ever.

“The Big Bang Theory,” 8 p.m. (KIRO): Leonard runs against Sheldon for president of the tenants association; Wolowitz and Koothrappali find the owner of a mystery drone they discover in the backyard.

“Grey’s Anatomy,” 8 p.m. (KOMO): Dr. Webber’s AA sponsor is admitted to Grey Sloan Memorial with a Do Not Resuscitate order; a risky surgery is performed to remove a brain tumor.

“Gotham,” 8 p.m. (KCPQ): Jerome zeros in on his next target; Nygma faces his toughest challenger in Lee Thompkins; Penguin goes to see Butch with an idea.

“Supernatural,” 8 p.m. (KSTW): Sam and Dean try to free their mom from the alt-world but find themselves opposed by a hungry god from another dimension.

“Young Sheldon,” 8:30 p.m. (KIRO): Sheldon is bullied; Mary and George can’t agree on how to handle the situation.

“Imposters,” 10 p.m. (BRAVO): On the season-two premiere, Maddie and her cohorts set off toward Richard’s hometown in an attempt to sell the ring they stole; Maddie has a hard time leaving the past behind.

“Scandal,” 10 p.m. (KOMO): Olivia is struck with a crisis yet again when Mellie demands Cyrus’ termination.

