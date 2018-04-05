The “Jersey Show” crew reunites to frolic in Miami; Sam and Dean encounter a hungry god while trying to free their mother.
“Will & Grace”
Season finale of the comeback season of this hit comedy, already renewed for next season; after a misunderstanding, Grace’s dad, played by Robert Klein, moves in. To make matters worse, Grace blames Will for the predicament and invites his meddlesome mom, played by Blythe Danner, to complicate things further; 9 p.m. Thursday on KING.
Also on Thursday
“Jersey Shore Family Vacation,” 8 p.m. (MTV): Five years since the original series ended, the “Jersey Shore” crew (yes, even Snooki) reunites in Miami and gets wilder than ever.
“The Big Bang Theory,” 8 p.m. (KIRO): Leonard runs against Sheldon for president of the tenants association; Wolowitz and Koothrappali find the owner of a mystery drone they discover in the backyard.
“Grey’s Anatomy,” 8 p.m. (KOMO): Dr. Webber’s AA sponsor is admitted to Grey Sloan Memorial with a Do Not Resuscitate order; a risky surgery is performed to remove a brain tumor.
Most Read Entertainment Stories
- Turmoil inside KOMO News as conservative owner Sinclair mandates talking points
- Tough, funny Seattle comedian Peggy Platt dies at 58
- JuiceTheGod, ‘rising star’ rapper gunned down near Seattle Center, ‘stripped of his full potential’ VIEW
- Chateau Ste. Michelle unveils 2018 summer concert lineup
- 'Pandas' documentary: So cute! And also educational and dazzling WATCH
“Gotham,” 8 p.m. (KCPQ): Jerome zeros in on his next target; Nygma faces his toughest challenger in Lee Thompkins; Penguin goes to see Butch with an idea.
“Supernatural,” 8 p.m. (KSTW): Sam and Dean try to free their mom from the alt-world but find themselves opposed by a hungry god from another dimension.
“Young Sheldon,” 8:30 p.m. (KIRO): Sheldon is bullied; Mary and George can’t agree on how to handle the situation.
“Imposters,” 10 p.m. (BRAVO): On the season-two premiere, Maddie and her cohorts set off toward Richard’s hometown in an attempt to sell the ring they stole; Maddie has a hard time leaving the past behind.
“Scandal,” 10 p.m. (KOMO): Olivia is struck with a crisis yet again when Mellie demands Cyrus’ termination.
Alexa Peters: apeters@seattletimes.com. Program times may vary depending on your cable provider or service.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.