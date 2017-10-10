“This Old House” and “Arrow” also kick off new seasons.

“Supernatural”

Season 13 premiere; Sam and Dean Winchester pick up the pieces after the loss of their mother, the demise of Crowley, and the death of Castiel; Jack’s birth leaves the Winchester brothers with differing opinions on how to deal with a Nephilim; Mary is dragged into the breach; 8 p.m. Thursday on KSTW.

Madeline Mckenzie: mmckenzie@seattletimes.com

Also on Thursday

“This Old House,” 7 p.m. (KCTS): Season 38 premiere; a woman inherits her childhood home and needs to make changes for her children and in-laws; followed by season 16 premiere of “Ask This Old House” at 7:30 p.m.

“The Good Place,” 8:30 p.m. (KING): Tahani tries to impress the others by throwing a dinner party; Eleanor and Jason lend a hand when things don’t go as planned.

“Scandal,” 9 p.m. (KOMO): President Grant hosts a state dinner for President Rashad as a step toward peace in the Middle East; the team at Quinn Perkins & Associates attends the party.

“Arrow,” 9 p.m. (KSTW): Season-six premiere picks up after last season’s cliffhanger explosion.

“The Orville,” 9 p.m. (KCPQ): Ed and Gordon are sent on a dangerous undercover mission to infiltrate a Krill ship and obtain a copy of the Krill bible.

“Will & Grace,” 9 p.m. (KING): Guest star Harry Connick Jr. makes his return as Grace’s ex, Leo, when she has a medical emergency; Jack takes on a new job.

“How to Get Away With Murder,” 10 p.m. (KOMO): Annalise takes on a case and realizes the stakes are much higher than she had thought; Connor makes a controversial life decision.

“Chicago Fire,” 10 p.m. (KING): Casey gets off on the wrong foot with a new chief; Mouch flies in Cruz’s brother Leon as a birthday surprise