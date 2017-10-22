Also “Grey’s Anatomy” and a “Simpsons” Halloween marathon.

“The Orville”

Seth MacFarlane created and stars in his first live-action show, a “Star Trek”-inspired sci-fi comedy/drama about an exploratory space vessel’s adventures in a hopeful future, a ratings success so far in its 13-episode season; Ed sends a team to find missing anthropologists on a planet similar to 21st-century Earth, but the mission goes awry when they realize the planet uses a public voting system to determine punishment; 9 p.m. Thursday on KCPQ.

Also on Thursday

“Grey’s Anatomy,” 8 p.m. (KOMO): Events leading up to Megan’s kidnapping are revealed in a flashback; Owen and Megan work through old wounds.

“Supernatural,” 8 p.m. (KSTW): Missouri enlists Dean and Jody to protect her granddaughter from a wraith; Sam helps Jack learn how to control his powers.

“The Simpsons Treehouse of Terror” marathon, 8 p.m. (FXX): Episodes 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 19, 20, and 25 of the annual Halloween episodes, on the half-hour until midnight.

“The Good Place,” 8:30 p.m. (KING): When the neighborhood experiences a glitch, Michael must resolve an issue with Janet before it gets out of control.

“Scandal,” 9 p.m. (KOMO): The team at QPA works with an unexpected client to solve an important case; Mellie prepares for the upcoming Nuclear Summit.

“Will & Grace,” 9 p.m. (KING): Grace gets a job decorating a string of boutique hotels for an obnoxious mogul; Will is surprised at his reaction to becoming senior partner; Jack owns half a winning lottery ticket.

“Nathan For You,” 10 p.m. (COMEDY): The off-kilter pitchman teaches an international exporter how to ship smoke alarms tax-free.

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” 11:35 p.m. (KIRO): Actress Julianne Moore; actor Jermaine Fowler; retired astronaut Scott Kelly.