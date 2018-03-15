“Flip or Flop Vegas” returns for a second season; Jonah and Amy tackle an awkward situation in “Superstore.”

“How to Get Away with Murder”

Season-four series finale promises an over-the-top cliffhanger to end the season; Annalise (Viola Davis) and her team deal with the aftermath of a suspicious death that culminates in a shocking arrest, and a new development involving one of their own changes everything; 10 p.m. Thursday on KOMO.

Also on Thursday

“Superstore,” 8 p.m. (KING): Glenn and Dina offer amnesty to the employees for any bad things they confess; Jonah and Amy try to defuse an awkward situation that has the whole store gossiping.

“Gotham,” 8 p.m. (KCPQ): Ivy picks her next target, leading Gordon and Lucius back to an old friend; Sofia wants full control of Gotham; Bruce tries to make amends with Alfred; Nygma visits Arkham.

“Will & Grace,” 9 p.m. (KING): Will rekindles a relationship with his first love; Grace fights for Karen when a bakery refuses to make a cake she wants.

“Flip or Flop Vegas,” 9 p.m. (HGTV): Season-two premiere; Aubrey and Bristol return to the neighborhood where they flipped their first property to flip a neglected home.

“Scandal,” 9 p.m. (KOMO): After Air Force Two’s extraordinary safe landing, Mellie demands that they stop at nothing until justice is served; Liv tries to bridge the gap with the Gladiators by disclosing her theory behind the hijack.

“Chicago Fire,” 10 p.m. (KING): While running a secret errand, Dawson finds herself trapped in a collapsed parking structure; pressure mounts on Casey as he begins taking on additional duties.

“Atlanta,” 10 p.m. (FX): Earn (Donald Glover) is out making money but still looks broke in second season episode of the well-reviewed drama.

“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” 11:30 p.m. (KING): Actor Bill Hader; singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett; Troye Sivan performs.

