Big names help Disney celebrate the holidays, and “Project Runway” contestants prepare for fashion week.

“The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration”

Julianne Hough and Nick Lachey host musical performances by Ciara, Darius Rucker, Fifth Harmony, Hanson, In Real Life, Jason Derulo, Lea Michele, plus “Frozen” stars Idina Menzel and Kristen Bell performing together in Disneyland; castle holiday-lighting extravaganza from Disney theme parks around the world, and a sneak peek at new “Star Wars”-themed attractions opening in Disneyland Park in California and Walt Disney World Resort in Florida in 2019 and the new Toy Story Land opening next year at Walt Disney World Resort; 9 p.m. Thursday on KOMO.

Also on Thursday

“The Big Bang Theory,” 8 p.m. (KIRO): Sheldon teaches the guys a lesson after they cut him out of an investment; a 7-year-old video reveals a secret about Leonard and Penny’s relationship.

“Gotham,” 8 p.m. (KCPQ): Gordon tries to broker a deal with Penguin; Alfred tries to pull Bruce out of his downward spiral.

“Project Runway,” 8 p.m. (LIFETIME): The designers put the final touches on their fashion-week collections; guest judge Jessica Alba joins the panel.

“Young Shelton,” 8:30 p.m. (KIRO): Sheldon goes on a mission to disprove a NASA representative who dismisses his science.

“The Orville,” 9 p.m. (KCPQ): Kelly discovers that Lt. Lamarr is smarter than he lets on; the Orville is damaged by a mysterious spatial anomaly.

“Penn & Teller: Fool Us,” 9 p.m. (KSTW): Season four finale; hanging out with Penn & Teller and magicians Patrik Kuffs, Lamanske, Adam Wilber, and Hector.

“The Menendez Murders: Erik Tells All,” 10 p.m. (A&E): Prison interviews with Menendez about the 1989 murder of his parents; discussion with friends, family, law enforcement and prosecutors about the case.

“S.W.A.T.,” 10 p.m. (KIRO): Home invasions are committed by SWAT impostors; Deacon and Luca protect a professional hockey player receiving death threats.

