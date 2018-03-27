Mermaid tale “Siren” premieres and Jack’s faith in love crumbles in “Will & Grace.”

“The Big Bang Theory”

Seattle’s own Microsoft co-founder and geek icon Bill Gates plays himself, visiting Penny’s company and driving her science-loving pals Leonard, Koothrappali and Wolowitz to go to extraordinary lengths to meet him; 8 p.m. Thursday on KIRO.

Also on Thursday

“Supernatural,” 8 p.m. (KSTW): Sam, Dean and Castiel are transported into the animated world of Scooby-Doo and join forces with the Scooby gang to solve a ghostly mystery.

“Siren,” 8 p.m. (FREEFORM): Series premiere; the coastal town of Bristol Cove, known for being home to mermaids, is turned upside down with the arrival of a mysterious girl.

“Grey’s Anatomy,” 8 p.m. (KOMO): April’s crisis of faith is challenged by a patient; Meredith treats a patient who’s a surgeon from another hospital.

“Young Sheldon,” 8:30 p.m. (KIRO): Sheldon joins the drama department and forms a bond with drama teacher Mr. Lundy (guest star Jason Alexander).

“Will & Grace,” 9 p.m. (KING): Grace brings Will for support when she goes home to celebrate her late mother’s birthday; Jack’s faith in love is crushed after a breakup; a secret in Karen’s marriage is uncovered.

“Chicago Fire,” 10 p.m. (KING): The crew struggles to come to terms with an injury to one of their own; Boden ponders interesting news; Kidd has a hard time keeping a secret.

“Scandal,” 10 p.m. (KOMO): Charlie is taken into custody for the hijacking of Air Force Two; Cyrus tries to recruit Jake to join his quest for the White House.

“Grace vs. Abrams,” 11 p.m. (A&E): Series premiere; opinionated champions of justice Dan Abrams and Nancy Grace argue legal points from the 2011 trial of Casey Anthony, with new information relevant to the trial.

