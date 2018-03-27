Mermaid tale “Siren” premieres and Jack’s faith in love crumbles in “Will & Grace.”
“The Big Bang Theory”
Seattle’s own Microsoft co-founder and geek icon Bill Gates plays himself, visiting Penny’s company and driving her science-loving pals Leonard, Koothrappali and Wolowitz to go to extraordinary lengths to meet him; 8 p.m. Thursday on KIRO.
Also on Thursday
“Supernatural,” 8 p.m. (KSTW): Sam, Dean and Castiel are transported into the animated world of Scooby-Doo and join forces with the Scooby gang to solve a ghostly mystery.
“Siren,” 8 p.m. (FREEFORM): Series premiere; the coastal town of Bristol Cove, known for being home to mermaids, is turned upside down with the arrival of a mysterious girl.
“Grey’s Anatomy,” 8 p.m. (KOMO): April’s crisis of faith is challenged by a patient; Meredith treats a patient who’s a surgeon from another hospital.
Most Read Entertainment Stories
- Chateau Ste. Michelle unveils 2018 summer concert lineup
- Ticket alert: Macklemore added to Washington State Fair Grandstand 2018 lineup
- ZooTunes announces first five shows in summer concert series
- ‘It’s a crazy situation’: Brazil’s jaw-dropping corruption scandal comes to Netflix
- Seattle Art Museum will show Basquiat painting that recently sold for $110.5 million
“Young Sheldon,” 8:30 p.m. (KIRO): Sheldon joins the drama department and forms a bond with drama teacher Mr. Lundy (guest star Jason Alexander).
“Will & Grace,” 9 p.m. (KING): Grace brings Will for support when she goes home to celebrate her late mother’s birthday; Jack’s faith in love is crushed after a breakup; a secret in Karen’s marriage is uncovered.
“Chicago Fire,” 10 p.m. (KING): The crew struggles to come to terms with an injury to one of their own; Boden ponders interesting news; Kidd has a hard time keeping a secret.
“Scandal,” 10 p.m. (KOMO): Charlie is taken into custody for the hijacking of Air Force Two; Cyrus tries to recruit Jake to join his quest for the White House.
“Grace vs. Abrams,” 11 p.m. (A&E): Series premiere; opinionated champions of justice Dan Abrams and Nancy Grace argue legal points from the 2011 trial of Casey Anthony, with new information relevant to the trial.
Madeline Mckenzie: mmckenzie@seattletimes.com. Program times may vary depending on your cable provider or service.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.