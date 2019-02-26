“A Million Little Things” closes season one amid questions and as one person dives into the Babara Morgan mystery.

‘Better Things’

Season-three premiere of the drama/comedy, written, directed by and starring Pamela Adlon as Los Angeles actress and single mom Sam Fox in vignette-style episodes. This season, she deals with her oldest daughter leaving for college, her brother Marlon coming to town, issues with her aging mother, and the return of an old flame; 10 p.m. Thursday on FX.

Also on Thursday

“The Titan Games,” 8 p.m. (KING): First-season finale; the four finalists face new obstacles on the imposing Mount Olympus to determine the one man and one woman who will become the ultimate Titans.

“Grey’s Anatomy,” 8 p.m. (KOMO): The 332nd episode, surpassing “ER” as TV’s longest-running prime-time medical show; Jackson throws a party to celebrate Catherine’s surgery and those who worked to save her, but things don’t go as planned; Helen pays Alex and Jo a surprise visit.

“A Million Little Things,” 9 p.m. (KOMO): Season-one finale, series renewed for season two; with questions still lingering around Jon’s death, his loved ones try to move on; an unexpected member of the group decides to dig into the mystery behind Barbara Morgan.

“The Orville,” 9 p.m. (KCPQ): Part two of last week’s cliffhanger; an invasion force of mechanical life-forms from Isaac’s home planet, Kaylon, heads toward Earth, with the Orville crew as prisoners.

“Fam,” 9:30 p.m. (KIRO): When Shannon’s ex-boyfriend comes back into her life, Clem and Nick use reverse psychology to get them to break up.

“Will & Grace,” 9:30 p.m. (KING): Will gives local newscaster McCoy Whitman a second chance; Grace’s campaign hits a snag, and campaign manager Karen attempts to secure the winning vote by any means necessary.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race,” 10 p.m. (VH1): Season 11 premiere; Miley Cyrus goes undercover in the workroom to spy on the new cast of queens competing for $100,000. Their first test is creating signature looks from materials belonging to former “Drag Race” legends.

“How To Get Away With Murder,” 10 p.m. (KOMO): Season-five finale, renewal uncertain; Annalise and her team need to get to the truth before the truth gets them.

Madeline McKenzie: mmckenzie@seattletimes.com.