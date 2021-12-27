Three members of K-pop juggernaut BTS have been infected with the coronavirus, according to their management agency — the latest celebrities to announce they tested positive amid the global spread of the omicron variant.

The septet returned this month to South Korea from the United States, where it had its first concerts since the beginning of the pandemic.

RM, 27, and Jin, 29, tested positive for the virus Saturday evening, the Big Hit Music agency said in a statement. Another member, Suga, 28, was diagnosed Friday, a day after returning from the United States, according to the agency.

All three had been in quarantine after returning from the United States and had not come in contact with any other members of the group.

RM, Jin and Suga join a growing list of entertainers, athletes and politicians who have announced they tested positive for the coronavirus in recent months, wreaking havoc on sporting events and live performances.

The list includes singer Charlie Puth, tennis star Rafael Nadal and late-night host Andy Cohen — as well as Democratic Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Cory Booker of New Jersey.

Big Hit Music said all three BTS members who tested positive received their second dose of a coronavirus vaccine in August.

RM and Suga did not exhibit any symptoms, while Jin showed a light fever and flu-like symptoms. They are self-isolating at home as per the country’s health guidelines, the agency said.

The South Korean pop group endorsed coronavirus vaccination during a speech in September at the United Nations. In November, the group traveled to Los Angeles in November to stage concerts and perform at the American Music Awards.

Earlier this month, Big Hit Music announced that the band members are taking an “extended period of rest,” citing the need to get “reinspired and recharge with creative energy.”