SMITHFIELD, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina sheriff’s office said Thursday that a third person has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a man whose father was featured in a reality television show about his towing and repossession business.

According to news outlets, Johnston County Sheriff Steve Bizzell said Cassidy Lorene Hunter, 21, of Smithfield was arrested Thursday and charged with accessory after the fact in the Feb. 17 death of Harley Alexander Shirley, 21, and the shooting of a woman who remains hospitalized.

Hunter is jailed on a $1 million bond. It wasn’t known whether she has an attorney.

The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office said shots were fired during a memorial service for a person killed in a traffic accident earlier this month. In a Facebook post, Ronnie Shirley confirmed that his son was fatally shot in Garner late Thursday.

The elder Shirley and his wife, Amy Shirley, own Lizard Lick Towing and starred in a truTV reality show based on their family business from 2011 to 2014.

The Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old were charged with murder and attempted murder.