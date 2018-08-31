Don't have plans yet for the long weekend? Not to worry; here are a few things to do to maximize these last drops of summer.

Well, we knew this was coming. But somehow, September and Labor Day Weekend feel like a slight shock each year. (The audacity! We were just getting started on summer.)

All the more reason to celebrate our smoke-free, pleasantly warm three-day weekend ahead.

Go outside

This goes without saying, of course. Go on a hike on one of our state’s many beautiful hiking trails, including some nice ones along the Washington coast. (And keep these wilderness safety tips in mind before going.) Start biking. Then take your bike on a state ferry adventure. Or kick off fair season with the Washington State Fair in Puyallup.

Leave town

If you’ve got a car and some wide-open time, consider a weekend trip. How about visiting Squamish, the crown jewel of B.C.’s free public parks system? Or Vancouver, B.C., for some great dining? Just a bit closer to Seattle is Tenino, a budget-friendly getaway.

If you’d rather staycation, we know a great spot in the city you might like.

Live your best city life

There are many great things to do around Seattle, too. Music and entertainment, for one — here are some of the best Bumbershoot musical acts and comedians to get excited for. Plus, all these other music and nightlife events to check out this weekend.

Get to know our city better with a walking tour all about Bruce Lee in the Chinatown International District. Then wind down at some of the best happy-hour deals around, including $2 glasses of rosé(!), or check out one of the newest outdoor bars and restaurants.

Have a quiet day/night in

Because we all need those. Here are the movies and TV shows coming to Netflix (“Black Panther”!), Amazon Prime and Hulu in September. If you’d prefer a theater experience, go see the excellent new thriller “Searching.”

Read a book. Here are some recent paperback picks, crime fiction and a catalog of generally great books from the past few years.

Plan your events calendar for September — here are the highlights.

Do all of the above

We have three whole days, after all. Happy long weekend!