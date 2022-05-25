Manny Cawaling, dashing to his own event at Seattle’s Taproot Theatre, couldn’t resist popping in at School of Rock, a music school franchise located around the corner. “It’s not a scam,” he told an instructor. There really is $50 million of grants available to Washington’s arts and culture organizations.

Cawaling, executive director of Inspire Washington, is on a statewide Cultural Futures tour, eagerly spreading the word of this opportunity. Monday’s event at Taproot was the third stop on the 2022 tour, and there will be 13 more meetings in various cities through the end of June, plus three virtual meetings.

This is the third year that Inspire Washington, a statewide coalition that advocates and develops resources for the cultural sector, has hosted Cultural Futures. At the meetings, Cawaling and Jessi Wasson, Inspire Washington’s programs and operations manager, explain what they do, how they advocate for their sector at the Washington state Legislature, and what resources are available for these organizations. The meeting also includes an inverted Q&A session, where Cawaling and Wasson ask attendees about their challenges.

“What really gets them out is when we’re there to talk about money,” Cawaling said, and this year there’s more money than ever before.

From June 20 to July 4, organizations in science, heritage or the arts that had budgets less than $5 million in 2019 are eligible to apply for the state’s Working Washington Round 5 grant at commerce.wa.gov. The grants are qualifying, not competitive, meaning anyone who applies and is eligible will receive funding. There is $45 million to go around, with the maximum grant being $75,000.

Later in the summer, organizations with 2019 budgets of more than $5 million will be able to apply for grants as well. These organizations have $5 million available among them, and more information will be available in July.

“A historic $50 million was awarded to cultural businesses this year,” Wasson said. “There are legitimate funds coming straight from the state, within our own communities, coming right back to those businesses.”

The grants, which come from the Washington State Department of Commerce, have a shorter time frame than a typical grant in which businesses can claim funding, Wasson said. The application period is only two weeks, so they are trying to spread the word as quickly as possible. All organizations should have their funding by Labor Day, she added.

Inspire Washington has spent more than two years advocating for state and local funding at the Legislature, Cawaling said. Many organizations that Inspire Washington serves are not eligible for federal COVID-19-relief grants. For instance, for the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant, applicants had to have an ​​auditorium with fixed seating.

“That mattered to us because we care about cultural equity. Every cultural program is important to the community that they serve,” Cawaling said.

At the end of the meeting, Cawaling and Wasson asked attendees where they were struggling and what they needed from the state. Almost everyone agreed that the biggest issues were increasing their venues’ accessibility (including physical accessibility and having interpreters), being able to pay the rent and keeping staff on board.

“Salaries are stagnant, and it’s hard to hire in the market, so I think staffing and just keeping people in the arts instead of them giving up and going into corporate America because it’s just more stable,” said Jennifer Tucker, managing director of Studio East Training for the Performing Arts in Kirkland.

The group also agreed that the hardest year yet will be 2023, a legislative session that Cawaling and Wasson are already preparing for.

“We’re looking at massive deficits this next year, because funding is running out, and folks aren’t coming back,” Wasson said. “We really need to hear from [organizations] and what it is that they need support for so that we can put in, most likely, our biggest ask yet to the state.”

