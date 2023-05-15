Theater review

It’s not often that a play has you continuing to battle tears even as you make your way out of the theater. Typically, bows can act as a sort of reprieve, allowing you to take a breath and return to the person you are outside of the world of the play you just saw. But Hansol Jung’s stunning 2019 “Wolf Play,” running at ACT through May 21, stays with you. The nearly two-hour, one-act play holds your heart in its hands, grounded in heartfelt performances telling the story of a 6-year-old boy caught in the middle of a terrible situation.

At its core, “Wolf Play” is about a group of people finding their pack and navigating the waters between the family they’re born into and the family they choose. The story follows Robin and Ash, a queer couple who recently adopted a child who, throughout the play, refers to himself as a wolf. “Adopted” may be an inaccurate term here, since Robin actually found a posting offering up the child on Yahoo, and the not-so-legal process that follows doesn’t technically transfer custody to Robin and Ash. Peter, who had previously adopted Wolf and whose wife created the Yahoo posting after she and Peter finally had a child of their own, hands over paperwork saying he and his wife are waiving their rights to see Wolf again. But once he realizes that Wolf won’t have a “father,” Peter starts down a path toward a courtroom, and a creeping sensation of doubt arises as it becomes apparent that we’re not guaranteed a happy ending.

This play, directed here by Rosa Joshi, melds form and function to create intimacy with its audience, beginning with the performance of Morgan Gwilym Tso as Wolf. Throughout the majority of the show, Tso guides a puppet (designed by Amanda Villalobos) around the stage, a stand-in for the child. Other characters in the show engage directly with the puppet, and Tso acts as puppeteer, narrator and a sort of inner voice for Wolf. Not only do we see the world through Wolf’s eyes, clocking his astute observations about the adults around him, but we share in his true thoughts that sit just behind the mostly silent exterior presented to those around him.

This leads to some truly beautiful moments throughout the play. For one, this unique way to connect to the child’s inner workings lends weight to moments when we see Wolf open up to others in the story, like they’re finally seeing the vibrant child we’ve grown to know. It also opens the door for clever staging from Joshi, like Vahishta Vafadari’s Robin picking up the puppet to hold and comfort while the real person behind that puppet merely hovers nearby, howling. Or a moment when Wolf lashes out, attacking Robin’s brother Ryan (Xander DeAngeles), a lone point in which Tso physically takes the lead with the puppet now on his back, as if they somehow switched places.

But it also plays well with a nuanced, cutting performance from S. Franco as Ash. Franco perfectly captures the delicate balance between the mounting pressure of Ash’s professional boxing debut and the unexpected fondness that grows between Ash and this initially unwanted new member of their family, a child brought in by Robin before Ash was even fully on board. The staging, playing with our connection to the actor behind the puppet, showcases the unique bond between Ash and Wolf by Franco speaking directly to Tso throughout the majority of the play, rather than to the puppet, as if Ash, almost unintentionally, sees Wolf on a more profound and deep level than anyone else.

Joshi’s staging also emphasizes the interference in the lives of Robin, Ash and Wolf through the fluidity of a number of kitchen scenes. Periodically throughout the show, morning scenes take place in a kitchen that is utilized by our central family as well as Ryan and Peter. It’s clear they’re all in their own individual spaces in the reality of the play (meaning Peter is at home with his wife, and Robin and Ash are in their own home), but Joshi’s staging has them all reaching, say, for the same fridge or silverware drawer, weaving around each other in a sort of dance. It functionally is a great way to allow for three overlapping scenes to play out, but it also becomes this metaphor for just how intrusive in the lives of Wolf and his new family Ryan and Peter have become.

Before long, it’s easy to feel annoyed anytime Peter reappears, prodding at an already tricky home situation for Ash and Robin. Actor Aaron Blakely, who plays Peter, puts on this affable facade that almost lulls you into thinking that maybe, just maybe, Peter genuinely loves Wolf and simply wants him back because his own relationship is in shambles and he felt close to Wolf. But these glimpses of genuine care get paired with offhand comments about things like being surprised Wolf is athletic because he’s Asian, as well as general toxic masculinity that seeps into conversations between him and Ryan, leaving you to wonder where the intolerance ends and some kind of love begins.

“Wolf Play” is a beautiful work, handled with care and compassion by Joshi and this spectacular cast. Sure, I could have gripes about things like sight lines for this play in the round, meaning, depending on your seat, you may miss a key reaction or visual gag. But the fact is, this play, this production rises above those issues to create a piece of theater that pulls you along. Jung’s play offers no guarantees about what happens after the metaphorical curtain drops. Instead we’re left with a final moment that lingers long into the night, and an ending that may just be a much-needed beginning. She gives us hope.