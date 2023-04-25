Justin Huertas is ready to level up. The Seattle actor, playwright, composer and lyricist has created work on and for a number Seattle theaters over the years, but now he’s in the midst of a rare stretch. His local accomplishments have spun into an enviable 2023 that includes a debut of his work at The Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, a second world premiere at Seattle Rep and an Off-Broadway debut with his breakout hit musical, all in just a four-month span.

Huertas first touched down in Washington, D.C., where, alongside frequent collaborator Steven Tran, he wrote music and lyrics for The Kennedy Center’s world premiere adaptation of Mary Winn Heider’s “The Mortification of Fovea Munson,” which took the stage in March. Then this June, Huertas returns to the stage with New York City’s Prospect Theater Company for his musical “Lizard Boy,” which originally premiered at Seattle Rep in 2015. In the middle of all that, Huertas has returned to Seattle and Seattle Rep with “Lydia and the Troll,” running May 5 to June 4.

The journey to this point has been a winding one for “Lydia and the Troll,” with the production experiencing two delays. First, after co-creator and director Ameenah Kaplan (who you may recognize from her acting stint as Val in “The Office”) was tapped to become the resident director of the national tour of “The Lion King.” Then another after the pandemic caused Seattle Rep to reschedule. Huertas said he originally pitched the idea, or a form of it, to Seattle Rep toward the end of that original “Lizard Boy” run at Seattle Rep in 2015.

“I called myself into a meeting with [Seattle Rep’s then-artistic director] Braden Abraham, basically to say, ‘I have to do this again,’” Huertas said. “What do you want? Because I have ideas.”

They settled on a sort of “Alice in Wonderland” trip through a mythical Seattle. Through the development process, Huertas narrowed the focus to a troll, crafting the story both around his own personal experiences and the talents of Sarah Russell, who plays the central character of Lydia. In the show, Lydia is struggling to see a place for herself in the music industry. She wants to take the next step in her life and career, but she feels held back. Of course, that’s the perfect time for a troll to swoop in, steal her body and trick her into giving up.

“It’s grown and grown up a lot,” said Huertas of the story’s development. “’Lizard Boy’ is very — it feels like it’s for young people. I mean, all my shows are for young people, but ‘Lydia’ — I see it as the most adult story that I’ve written.”

Huertas’ star has only continued to grow since “Lizard Boy” took its final bow at Seattle Rep. In a recent conversation, Huertas spoke more about what got him to this point, as well as the unknown that sits just on the other side of this tremendous run. (This conversation has been edited for length and clarity.)

What does it mean to have the kind of trust and support from an organization like Seattle Rep?

Over the years, I’ve interacted with a lot of producing bodies and institutions who like my work. But the potential they see — they’ll say, “Oh, you should do this” or “Oh, it would be cool if you did this” — is coming from a place of if they wrote it. It took a while for me to understand that. For a while, I was like, sure, let’s try it. Then I’ll revise something, and somehow we got further away from what [the heart of the show] actually is. Seattle Rep hasn’t been shy about their thoughts, but they’ve been very generous: “If you feel like these thoughts are valid to you, then take them. If not, this is your piece.”

That kind of generosity and trust, I took it for granted for a really long time. [Seattle Rep] launched my career as a writer, and that inspired me to continue writing. Since then, I’ve written for a lot of different institutions. I’m just like, “Everyone does this, right?” No, not everyone does this. It is very rare, which makes me want to come back every time. I’m probably going to call someone into a meeting after this and be like, “You have to let me do this again.”

What role has that kind of freedom of expression, and being able to establish your voice and story, had in your career?

“Lizard Boy” ended up being a really awesome kind of arrival for me as a writer. Some theaters around town took notice. I wrote the music for “Howl’s Moving Castle” at Book-It. And then, two commissions for ArtsWest. That was the time when I was like, “I kind of strayed away from the Filipino side of my Filipino American identity, and I want to start writing things to bring myself closer to where I was when I was 5 years old. And the two shows I wrote for ArtsWest — “The Last World Octopus Wrestling Champion” and “We’ve Battled Monsters Before” — both have Filipino protagonists. My writing really flourished in those spaces where I’m writing for me and for my family and for my community.

Being close with Sara Porkalob, and her being so strong in standing in her own identity and her own way of doing things, and her saying, “I’m wanting to make sure that every single step I take forward is a step that I’ve taken because I am being exactly who I am” — I was like, “I want to do that.” I’m trying to rip out a page of Sara Porkalob’s book. “Dragon Lady” was the first time I ever saw a Filipino story on stage, ever. So seeing “Dragon Lady” was huge. I was like, “OK, if you can do this, then I want to do this.”

What does it mean to be able to take the next step with “Lizard Boy” and bring it to an Off-Broadway stage with Prospect Theater Company?

That was something I wasn’t sure could be possible. That has been a dream since we premiered it here. It was a really long road. We went to California twice, and then some commercial producers brought us to the U.K. and to Edinburgh Fringe. Even at Edinburgh Fringe, we were like, “This is it. This is the top of the top, we’re probably done after this.” Then Prospect Theater Company swooped in. Right at the moment that we were like, let’s hang up these capes and get this show out there for other people to do, that’s when [Cara Reichel, Prospect producing artistic director] came in and was like, “Do you want to do it in New York?” This definitely feels like a dream come true.

With productions in New York City and Washington, D.C., this year, is there a chance Seattle loses you to the East Coast?

I don’t know, man. My partner Tyler and I, I think the most we’ve gone with that conversation is that Seattle is home base. This is where we’re going to come back to, and if a job takes us somewhere else, cool. But we’re always going to want to come back here.

What’s next on the docket for Justin Huertas?

The crazy thing is, this feels like this trifecta. “The Mortification of Fovea Munson” at The Kennedy Center, we were in the pandemic line waiting for our moment, and then we finally got it. Same thing for “Lydia and the Troll,” we were waiting in line. “Lizard Boy” Off-Broadway was the thing we were aiming for. We needed that. We wanted it so badly, and now it’s going to happen. So it feels like three big books are closing. It’s kind of amazing and terrifying, because I’m like, “Wait, but if I don’t have these books open, what do I do?”

Part of me is like, I still have other shows that I really want to work on. Stephen Tran and I composed music for a Marvel podcast, “Squirrel Girl: The Unbeatable Radio Show!” So, having worked with Marvel Entertainment for the first time, what else can we do together? The thing that is amazing and beautiful and terrifying is that, I don’t know. I don’t know what happens after these three books close.

The thing is, I am an endless well of crazy ideas that I’ve probably been dreaming about since I was 10 years old. I feel like there’s a lot more I want to do. I think, maybe, after all this is over, whoever gets that job of artistic director at Seattle Rep, I’m going to call myself into a meeting and say, “Hey, I’ve got some ideas. I have to do this again.”