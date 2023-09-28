When Book-It Repertory Theatre announced its closure earlier this year, company technical director Ben Radin’s phone lit up with the expected messages of condolence, surprise and well wishes. But, he said, the messages also contained concern for something else: What’s going to happen to the shop?

Looking around the 6,000-square-foot scene shop in South Park earlier this month, amid the buzz of saws and the smell of wood shavings, Radin recalled that moment of uncertainty. Should he try to run the shop independently? Should he go back to freelancing? Radin, an experienced technical director (someone who oversees all technical operations including lighting, sound and set construction) and a longtime union craftsperson, wasn’t worried about finding work himself if the shop closed. But he was worried about the artists, artisans and theater companies that would be left in the lurch without access to professional shop space — a rare resource in increasingly expensive Seattle.

During this limbo, Seattle Shakespeare Company approached Book-It and Radin with an offer: Their company would take over the lease on the shop and hire Radin on as their staff technical director, both keeping him in the space he knows intimately and maintaining the shop as an important arts community resource. An agreement was reached, and Seattle Shakes officially took over the shop’s lease on Sept. 1.

It’s a gamble, and an expensive one, but for Makaela Milburn, Seattle Shakespeare’s interim artistic director, the deal is a win-win-win: By keeping the shop operating as a shared resource, Shakes maintains access to a scene shop with equipment and staff expertise they otherwise could not afford; they keep that resource available to other small-to-midsize theaters and local artists; and they get to give early-career craftspeople, designers and even directors experience working with a professional shop, helping (they hope) to combat post-COVID experience drain in that sector of the creative community.

All of which keeps their eyes on a real prize: higher-quality theater in Seattle. “We want to step up, we want to grow, we want to be responsible art makers here,” Milburn said.

“We’re all trying to figure out what it is that makes people get off their couch, come through the rain and show up at an event together, right?” she said. “It feels like there needs to be some real magnetic attraction, something that they will truly miss if they don’t see it. And maybe we can figure out how to do that with less, but … I think more is helpful, isn’t it?”

Advertising

The entirely modular shop can accommodate many different technical needs and the needs of multiple projects at once. “On any given day it can be as little as zero or one and as many as four or five, sometimes six,” Radin said. Most often, he said, they have two shows in active build and one or two more in various stages of prep.

Right now, they’re starting to build Shakes’ first show of the season, “Merry Wives of Windsor,” while also building for Freehold Theatre and fabricating a specialty set element for Seattle Public Theater. Other recent collaborators include ArtsWest, Seattle Musical Theatre, Spectrum Dance Company, even artist Ben Zamora, who Radin said has used the shop for fabricating his large-scale installations.

On a quiet shop day in mid-September, soon after Radin points out where the painting facilities can be rolled out of the way to accommodate huge backdrops, transparent red screens are wheeled out so a welding project can get started.

Metalworking, woodworking, professional carpentry, experienced staff to build everything safely — all this doesn’t come cheap.

“It’s well beyond the scope of our normal annual budget,” Milburn said. Shakes’ annual budget for 2023-24 is $2.53 million, increased from a predicted $2 million in 2019-2020, but they’re in the quiet phases of a capital campaign to which they attached the acquisition of the shop with a five-year lease that amounts to half a million dollars.

Last season, Book-It’s shows accounted for some three-fifths of the work hours done in the shop, Radin said, which means that there are now some large holes in the calendar to fill. In addition to building sets for Shakes, the financial model is a patchwork of short-term shop-space rentals, outside companies hiring the shop to build full sets, and full-time renters in portions of the space, as well as some commercial work to pay the bills (and unofficially subsidize some of those smaller contracts).

Advertising

“We have to keep the rent paid, but we don’t have to charge an arm and a leg and we don’t have to maximize profit at every turn,” Radin said.

Milburn said the company planned to take on the operation of the scene shop at a loss, expecting it will take a couple of seasons to become financially stable. “This is a long view on the investment in this craft and our community,” she said. “There is not a viable, affordable alternative in Seattle; other build options would both be more expensive and wouldn’t contribute to any greater good.”

Theater folks are famously resourceful andsets can be built anywhere enough space can be scrounged up — a basement, a board member’s home, the theater itself — but a well-equipped shop allows designers to dream bigger. Large theaters like Seattle Rep and ACT have their own scene shops that build their own shows. Arts Tech Center in Renton, formerly the Seattle Opera scene shop, is a fantastic operation, Radin said, but they specialize in large-scale work well beyond the scope and needs of most local organizations. Why are there so few professional options for smaller companies?

Real estate is one obvious problem. Radin remembered encountering “something scary” when looking for alternate space five or six years ago when the shop’s lease was last up, before Book-It took over: Competing with companies like Amazon whose last-mile-delivery operations have gobbled up warehouse space in the region.

“Vacancies were under, like, 2%,” he recalled. “There was no cheap warehouse space. You can’t go 20 minutes out [of the city], you can’t go to Kent anymore, because that’s all in high demand.”

Not to mention that building out an entirely new shop, with new equipment, is expensive. Shakes acquired the shop’s material goods from Book-It for under $50,000, Milburn said. “If we were to fully reoutfit a shop, it would be at least five times that much.”

Advertising

But, Radin said, it’s not just about the space, it’s also about the personnel. Even major theaters, he’s heard through the tight-knit technical theater grapevine, have recently had serious difficulties finding qualified technical directors and craftspeople. “A lot of talented people have left the industry and are not coming back,” Radin said. Giving earlier-career craftspeople paid work opportunities and professional experience is one way to help combat talent drain in this corner of the arts community.

Both Milburn and Radin exude an “all ships rise” attitude toward maintaining the space: Yes it’s complicated, but what’s good for Shakes is good for everyone, and they’ve both seen too many unsafe, cardboard-forward designs built over the years to let a professional operation die. Production values do matter, and community comes first.

“That’s what’s made the shop successful, and what will continue to make it successful for many years to come, hopefully,” Radin said.