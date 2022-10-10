Theater review

Wenatchee-born playwright Heidi Schreck wrote her Pulitzer Prize-finalist play “What the Constitution Means to Me,” running at Seattle Rep through Oct. 23, with a scalpel. Schreck’s autobiographical play cuts away at both the U.S. Constitution, examining the threads that make it up and hold it together, while carefully exposing the scar tissue the document has left on her and her family’s lives. It’s a play that, after seeing it the first time in March 2020 in Chicago, I encouraged everyone I knew to see and experience. Theaters across the country closed the next week.

As the play now takes the stage in Seattle, I once again have a chance to encourage everyone within shouting distance to see it, not only for its incisive brilliance, but because it’s somehow managed to become even more timely over the last two years.

The beginning of the play introduces us to Schreck (played here by Cassie Beck), who sets about bringing to life a memory she has of her 15-year-old self as a constitutional debater. Her task in this contest aimed at deepening an appreciation for the Constitution is to discuss amendments and draw connections between them and her personal life. Matching criticism with praise, Schreck takes a nuanced approach primarily to the Ninth and 14th Amendments. The former put into writing that the rights of people aren’t limited to just the rights listed in the Constitution, while the latter addresses aspects of citizenship and the rights of citizens. With a deft hand, Schreck parses the effect they’ve had on society.

As Schreck weaves humor in with her overall conceptual thoughts on the Constitution, she folds in deeply personal, even painful, anecdotes, and reminds the audience that when the Supreme Court of the United States debates laws, they were (and are) debating real people’s lives and livelihoods. At times, that reality becomes so overwhelming that it spills out of the confines of the play. Schreck and director Oliver Butler break the fourth wall, allowing Schreck to step out of the original conceit of the play as a way to create distance and protect her younger self from the more traumatic details of the story. She even goes so far as to simply read portions of the stories she’s telling off of note cards.

That this play can contain real stories of abuse and fear while talking about issues around women’s equality, abortion and immigration, without feeling overwhelmingly heavy is a testament to Beck’s performance as much as it is to Schreck’s writing. It’s obvious why Schreck has entrusted this story to Beck, who has toured the country performing as Schreck. Beck’s ease on stage makes it feel like she’s figuring out how to tell this story as she goes along, as if she’s actually piecing together memories.

Now, I’m intentionally trying to be at least a bit vague here. So much of the impact of this play comes from the weight carried by the details — details that are much better experienced alongside your fellow audience members. There’s no passively watching this play. The audience is a living, breathing part of how this play works, and this particular audience completely shifted how I saw certain moments.

For instance, Schreck’s play uses a number of actual SCOTUS recordings — like one where nine men sit around awkwardly debating birth control or another clip featuring a debate over the word “shall.” It’s hard to tell whether I’ve changed over the last two years or society has changed (or, most likely, both), but there was a palpable shift in the audience’s response to these moments. Perhaps my memory fails me, or I had a very particular audience in Chicago, but I don’t remember those clips getting the kind of laughter that they got here. I remember, in Chicago, disappointment and disgust at our SCOTUS. But to hear a full audience here actively laugh at their ineptitude was eye opening, to say the least.

I had been wondering how recent developments in the country would appear in the play; I started to get my answer toward the end of the show. The play was first performed in 2017 before making its way to Broadway by 2019, so it grew in a certain political time. But to now play to an audience that’s lived through the overturning of Roe v. Wade, how could this play, so fundamentally grounded in women’s rights, respond? But of course, Schreck was leagues ahead. The answer is built in, with a third act that gives young voices — in particular local young voices — the mic with a chance to debate and speak passionately about the Constitution and the country that they’re inheriting.

The final section of the play features a one-on-one debate between Beck and a youth debater. For opening night that was Leah Scott, a University of Washington political science and law student, who rotates performances with Mara Gonzalez Moral, a sophomore at Issaquah High School. Beck and Scott debated over keeping or abolishing the Constitution, with the audience cheering or booing arguments they liked or disliked and one audience member selected at the end to decide the winner. Kudos to Scott, whose hopeful, passionate demeanor fired me up.

I think it can be easy to wonder if a show like this is preaching to the choir, if the folks who should be listening are even folks who venture to the theater. But to sit in this audience, you can feel the engagement and active learning. It’s partly why I wish Madeline Sayet’s “Where We Belong” (which closed Oct. 9) was running longer at Seattle Rep. These two plays exist in such a unique conversation with each other, with both providing profound moments of learning when you could borderline feel the audience’s eyes opening wider. In “Where We Belong,” as Sayet points to the sheer volume of stolen artifacts and remains that the British Museum refuses to return to the communities they were taken from, and in “Constitution,” as Beck and Schreck lay out gut-wrenching domestic violence stats, there’s almost this gasp of, “oh, I didn’t know it was that bad.”

To be able to entertain and educate simultaneously, and do so as well as Sayet and Schreck have, is incredible to experience. If this is preaching to the choir, it shows that even the choir can learn. And whether it’s me who’s changed or society that’s changed, the cheers and applause that met the idea of abolishing the Constitution and starting fresh is still ringing in my ears.