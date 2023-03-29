Theater review

If someone you know told you they saw angels — genuinely told you they went out into the woods and saw angels — would you believe them? Regardless of your religious beliefs, the claim would likely shake the foundation of your relationship with them and their relationship with the rest of your community. Questions around truth and change swirl in Arlene Hutton’s “As It Is in Heaven,” running at Taproot Theatre (through April 22), which presents a community on the precipice of change weighing the cost of believing heavenly visions.

Hutton’s play originally premiered in 2001 following years of research into the United Society of Believers in Christ’s Second Appearing, also known as the Shakers, an American religious group that lived separate from the rest of the world. “As It Is in Heaven” follows one Shaker community of women during the Era of Manifestations, a period in the mid-1800s when followers had visions — experiences that they’d express through song, dance and drawing. In the play, three new potential members have joined the community and the community’s elders must figure out if claims of visions leading to unusual behavior are legitimate or an act of rebellion pushing against well-worn practices.

I’ll be the first to admit that sometimes I’m prone to clinging to the potential for a twist or a mislead. If you put a question of a claim’s validity in front of me, especially on stage, I’m already scouring the story for clues as to what could really be going on. So here, when Hutton presents a question of whetherfolks within this community are having legitimate, supernatural religious experiences, I’m already tumbling down the conspiratorial rabbit hole of finding some logical, secular justification behind everything. I think, in part, that’s why I felt a bit distanced from this story. It’s so easy to slide into trying to solve some kind of puzzle.

Whenever we see Fanny (Justine Davis), a new member of the community and the first to see visions, have a spiritual moment, lighting designer Chih-Hung Shao envelops the stage with a warm, yet unnatural yellow glow. The first act of the play is broken into short scenes, interspersed with snippets of interrogations of various women claiming to have had visions. The elders’ demand for truth quickly became my own.

But by the end of the play, I realized I had been asking the wrong questions, and thus seeking the wrong answers. Too late I realized a story about mysterious visions had shifted to a story about willingness to accept change in the world around us, to venture into the new and unknown with curiosity rather than reluctance or refusal. A hyper-focus on the validity of the claims of visions had resulted in me overlooking and ignoring valid questions about why the community’s elders were so reluctant to try something new.

After all, it isn’t just claims of seeing angels. This spiritual connection manifested in multiple community members in various ways. Polly (Marianna de Fazio), for instance — another newcomer to the community — has a gift for drawing. But when she, inspired by her visions, draws a picture of another member’s children, who had all died terribly young, Polly’s drawing is torn up, deemed a sin and not a true gift from the heavens. The elders also shot down desires to sing in harmony or in a round rather than in unison, and fits of laughter or dancing were met with borderline disdain. Though much of the play does center the interrogation of the women having visions, I found myself at the end of the play wishing I had interrogated the elders more.

I’m on the fence about why I hadn’t questioned the behavior of the elders more. In part, I do think it’s my penchant to want to puzzle-solve. But I also think that, under the direction of Marianne Savell, the elders often fade to the background, becoming an almost generic, old-school force for the more open-minded women in the community to push against. But then, it’s the transformation of the lead elder, Hannah (Stevie Kallos), that the play positions as the most profound. Hannah’s journey marks both the play’s climax and ultimate resolution, but her personal journey through much of the play gets lost beneath a vibrant community featuring fascinating newcomers.

Hutton’s story is a lot of fun, told with wit and humor along with various songs and hymns that originated in American Shaker villages. I find myself wishing I had been able to spend more time with this community, both because of the performances of this talented cast, but also because I feel like Hutton’s story is just the tip of a Shaker community iceberg. Maybe that’s why I left the show feeling a bit unfulfilled, having grown attached to so many characters who don’t each receive their own endings. Then again, maybe it was just my puzzle-solving-soaked brain getting lost amid the mystery.