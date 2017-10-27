Tickets for "Hamilton," which will play at Seattle's Paramount Theatre Feb. 6 through March 18, are going on sale.

Tickets for “Hamilton,” which will play at Seattle’s Paramount Theatre Feb. 6 through March 18, are going on sale.

Those wanting to buy tickets online must register with Ticketmaster — though, even then, there’s no guarantee of a ticket. Here’s how it works:

Those wanting tickets must register through the Ticketmaster Verified Fan Site. Registration begins today (Friday, Oct. 27), and will close at 10 a.m. Nov. 2.

Those who’ve registered will be notified by Ticketmaster via email on Nov. 5, if they’ve been selected to buy “Hamilton tickets.”

On the morning of Nov. 6, a few hours before the online sale begins, those selected registrants will receive text messages with a link and passcode to purchase tickets.

Registering at the Ticketmaster Verified Fan Site does not guarantee that the person registering will be selected to purchase tickets.

A limited number of tickets will also be available in person at the Paramount’s box office, 911 Pine St., starting at 10 a.m. Nov. 6.

Tickets range from $69 to $179, with a limited number of $569 premium seats available. There is a maximum purchase of four tickets per household.

There will be a lottery for 40 $10 seats for all performances; details for that will be announced later.

Single tickets are expected to go quickly for this hottest of Broadway shows. Lin-Manuel Miranda’s musical about the life of Alexander Hamilton has inspired intense fervor since its Broadway debut. The Paramount show will be part of the national tour of “Hamilton.” Paramount subscribers were able to secure tickets to “Hamilton” as part of their 2017-18 season subscription.