Theater review

There are some theatrical productions where the visions of its director and designers mesh perfectly with the talents of its cast to create something transcendent. Helmed by director and choreographer Kelli Foster Warder, 5th Avenue delivers the big-time stage spectacle that “The Wiz” deserves, one that features a breathtaking cast and jaw-dropping design. The level of talent, style and execution on display in this production (running through Dec. 23) puts any previous version of the show you may have seen behind it, giving Seattle audiences the holiday gift of a brand-new, lasting theatrical memory.

“The Wiz” has been around for decades. With a book by William F. Brown and music and lyrics by Charlie Smalls, the musical takes L. Frank Baum’s children’s novel “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz” and gives it a soulful spin, centering Black music and culture as Dorothy journeys down the yellow brick road to seek help from the mysterious Wiz. As you might expect, along the way, Dorothy finds friends in a scarecrow, tin man and cowardly lion. After originally premiering in 1974, the show hit Broadway, winning seven Tony Awards, before becoming a classic film in 1977 starring folks like Diana Ross, Nipsey Russell, Michael Jackson, Richard Pryor and Lena Horne.

You know you’re in for something special here in Seattle from the moment Marlette Buchanan’s Aunt Em starts singing “The Feeling We Once Had” to open the show. From there, every song in “The Wiz” is a jam, so much so that it feels almost impossible for every song to be so consistently outstanding. This cast threatens to bring down the house with every single number (no pun intended, and my condolences to the Wicked Witch’s family). By intermission I found myself still waiting for anything in this production that could be considered a misstep.

Instead I was met with number after number that highlighted some of the most talented performers on Seattle’s stages right now. Phillip Attmore’s suave, tap-dancing Tinman, Nate Tenenbaum’s sassy Lion and Nehemiah Hooks’ lovable Scarecrow all shine in their introductory songs alongside a cast whose riffs and vocal runs are worthy of their own studio recording. But at the center of it all is Kataka Corn as Dorothy. At one point, during “Be a Lion,” an encouraging song sung to the cowardly lion, Corn’s Dorothy walks downstage toward the audience. As they walk out onto the front apron that sits between the audience and the open orchestra pit, they look out into the house and you can feel a star hitting their stride.

But if I had awards to give (I don’t), I’d give them to the team that brought together this production’s costumes, wigs and hair. Costume, wardrobe and hair director Shannin Strom-Henry, costume coordinator Jarrod Barnes, costume design assistant Taya Pyne and hair, wig and makeup designer Kelley Jordan make every scene more visually eye-popping than the last, leaving you excited about what look will come out next. Their vision combines ’70s style with the fantastical in a way that feels like an homage to the show’s original era without feeling overly retro. One particularly nice touch was having Be Russell’s Wiz, who can summon a chaise to lounge on with the wave of a hand, guarded by folks dressed like members of the Black Panther Party.

But my favorite design choice was that, with each time Dorothy and friends eased on down the road, Dorothy’s outfit of a plain blue dress slowly added sparkling accents — a headband here, a belt there. By the end of the show, Dorothy had visually become part of Oz, making her inevitable return home all the more bittersweet because she had become part of this glimmering world. Oz changed Dorothy just as Dorothy changed Oz.

As Dorothy said a tearful goodbye to good friends during the show’s final song, I, too, felt a pang of sadness to be leaving this world behind. I know I haven’t been in Seattle long, so take this with as many grains of salt as you’d like, but this was undoubtedly the best show I’ve seen since I’ve gotten here. It’s big, it’s bold, it’s beautiful and it’s a whole lot of fun. If you’re in Seattle this holiday season, “The Wiz” is a must-see.