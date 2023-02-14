Theater review

With all due respect to Lorraine Hansberry, whose short life resulted in a massive legacy that goes far beyond her best-known play, “A Raisin in the Sun,” I don’t care for “The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window.” Perhaps that’s because there’s something intentionally grating about each character as Hansberry pokes at the fact that everyone is flawed. Or perhaps it’s that nagging thought in the back of my head that remembers that Hansberry’s work on edits and adjustments for the play ahead of its Broadway debut in 1964 was cut short as her cancer worsened leading up to her death in 1965. The play can be dense and even a bit off-putting at times, yet after seeing the coproduction from Intiman Theatre and The Williams Project (through Feb. 25), I find myself in need of another production.

The play, another rarely produced work to follow The Williams Project’s coproduction of “The Amen Corner” last year, takes place in the Greenwich Village apartment of Sidney Brustein and his wife, Iris. Through Hansberry’s play, we follow the lives of these two idealistic white creatives and the various bohemians who come and go from their apartment. Typically featuring only two Black characters among a primarily white cast, Hansberry uses the play to turn a mirror on white liberalism and allyship. For every good opinion a character has, they have an equally terrible one. It’s great Sidney supports an interracial marriage between his friend Alton and Iris’ sister, Gloria. It’s awful that Sidney is misogynistic toward his own wife. Central to the story is political candidate Wally O’Hara who is running on a reform platform and wants Sidney’s new artsy newspaper to endorse him. Despite initially wanting his paper to stay out of politics, Sidney eventually relents, resulting in the titular sign in Sidney Brustein’s window.

I have to admit, I’m confused by some of the choices made in this Ryan Guzzo Purcell-directed production. Some questions are simple, like wondering when this play even takes place. It’s billed as being in the early 1960s, though I’m not sure the costumes or, say, the use of a modern-day cellphone agree. But the change that really had me throwing up question marks was the decision to change the race of the central politician. Don’t get me wrong, Holiday is fantastic as Wally, and he has the strongest performance of the show. But even the actors seemed to struggle with how lines pondering if Wally O’Hara — a character typically played by a white actor — has Irish heritage should land. So it’s still a change that has me questioning the implications.

In this play, Hansberry intentionally set out to write mainly white characters, in part to dissect and challenge white liberals, but also because she was writing in the face of the racist idea that she, or any Black artist, couldn’t write a good play about white people. Now, I don’t think changing the race of a character necessarily changes everything Hansberry is trying to do with this play, nor do I want to go down the rabbit hole of talking about casting in general, but it does feel like this particular choice starts to undermine her creation. This is a play where one storyline has a character more appalled that her white sister would marry a Black person (said in less kind terms in the play) than if her sister was to marry a communist. I have to think that, were Hansberry to write a Black politician into a play, especially one who turns out to be corrupt, she’d do so with the intent of saying something through that choice.

There simply feels like there’s a disconnect between this production and its source material that permeates the entire production, even taking away from otherwise strong performances from the cast. For instance, there’s one point in the play where Iris (Caitlin Duffy) is telling Sidney (Max Rosenak) that she’s going out that night without him. The scene is written so that Sidney is distracted, mentally bogged down by the fact that his newspaper has suddenly found itself scrambling for money. It’s not until later in the scene that he fully processes what she said, leading to a fight. But the way it’s staged here, he’s not distracted at all, he’s making direct eye contact and being as good of a listener as any other point in the play. There are multiple times throughout the show where there’s a similar feeling, that acting beats just aren’t connecting to each other, resulting in a bumpy ride from point A to point Z.

I know it feels like I’m being nitpicky, and I hate that, too. I hate tugging at the details rather than simply engaging with the whole. But my feeling is that I didn’t see the whole. I saw bits and pieces of it, enough to see glimmers of Hansberry’s true goal of the play. You see that every character is vaguely racist or misogynistic — people who, to borrow from the Bible, are all so concerned with the speck in their neighbor’s eye that they overlook the plank in their own.

Hansberry’s second Broadway play has collected a lot of dust over the years. If you look up the show, you’ll find essentially two major productions outside of its original Broadway run: a 2016 production in Chicago and a splashy New York production currently running at the Brooklyn Academy of Music. It was even dubbed a “masterpiece lost in plain sight” after that 2016 production. Maybe it is. Some scenes highlight just how brilliantly Hansberry examined society around her, but others still make me scratch my head or cringe. It’s a work that has always felt a bit rough around the edges, and it isn’t helped by a production that lacked the cohesion necessary to let the work shine.