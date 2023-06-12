The 76th Tony Awards will be led this year by Ariana DeBose and is the first major awards show to be affected by Hollywood’s ongoing writers’ strike. Despite fears of a possible cancellation, the show is going on, and this year’s Tony nominations are led by the stage adaptation of “Some Like It Hot’’ with 13 nods, followed by musicals “& Juliet,” “Shucked” and “New York, New York,” each with nine nominations.

Here is the complete list of nominees. Winners will be updated throughout the ceremony as they are announced:

Winners

Performance by an actor in a leading role in a play

Sean Hayes, “Good Night, Oscar” | WINNER

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Suzan-Lori Parks’ “Topdog/Underdog”

Corey Hawkins, Suzan-Lori Parks’ “Topdog/Underdog”

Stephen McKinley Henderson, “Between Riverside and Crazy”

Wendell Pierce, “Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman”

Performance by an actress in a leading role in a musical

Victoria Clark, “Kimberly Akimbo” | WINNER

Annaleigh Ashford, “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street”

Sara Bareilles, “Into the Woods”

Lorna Courtney, “& Juliet”

Micaela Diamond, “Parade”

Play

“Leopoldstadt”| WINNER

“Ain’t No Mo’”

“Between Riverside and Crazy”

“Cost of Living”

“Fat Ham”

Performance by an actress in a leading role in a play

Jodie Comer, “Prima Facie” | WINNER

Jessica Chastain, “A Doll’s House”

Jessica Hecht, “Summer, 1976”

Audra McDonald, “Ohio State Murders”

Performance by an actor in a leading role in a musical

Advertising

J. Harrison Ghee, “Some Like It Hot” | WINNER

Christian Borle, “Some Like It Hot”

Josh Groban, “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street”

Brian d’Arcy James, “Into the Woods”

Ben Platt, “Parade”

Colton Ryan, “New York, New York”

Revival of a musical

“Parade” | WINNER

“Into the Woods”

“Lerner & Loewe’s Camelot”

“Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street”

Book of a musical

David Lindsay-Abaire — “Kimberly Akimbo” | WINNER

David West Read — “& Juliet”

David Thompson and Sharon Washington — “New York, New York”

Robert Horn — “Shucked”

Matthew López and Amber Ruffin — “Some Like It Hot”

Performance by an actor in a featured role in a musical

Alex Newell, “Shucked” | WINNER

Kevin Cahoon, “Shucked”

Justin Cooley, “Kimberly Akimbo”

Kevin Del Aguila, “Some Like It Hot”

Jordan Donica, “Lerner & Loewe’s Camelot”

Revival of a play

Suzan-Lori Parks’ “Topdog/Underdog” | WINNER

August Wilson’s “The Piano Lesson”

“A Doll’s House”

“The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window”

Performance by an actress in a featured role in a play

Miriam Silverman, “The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window” | WINNER

Nikki Crawford, “Fat Ham”

Crystal Lucas-Perry, “Ain’t No Mo’”

Katy Sullivan, “Cost of Living”

Kara Young, “Cost of Living”

Direction of a musical

Michael Arden, “Parade” | WINNER

Lear deBessonet, “Into the Woods”

Casey Nicholaw, “Some Like It Hot”

Jack O’Brien, “Shucked”

Jessica Stone, “Kimberly Akimbo”

Direction of a play

Patrick Marber, “Leopoldstadt” | WINNER

Saheem Ali, “Fat Ham”

Jo Bonney, “Cost of Living”

Jamie Lloyd, “A Doll’s House”

Stevie Walker-Webb, “Ain’t No Mo’”

Max Webster, “Life of Pi”

Performance by an actress in a featured role in a musical

Bonnie Milligan, “Kimberly Akimbo” | WINNER

Julia Lester, “Into the Woods”

Ruthie Ann Miles, “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street”

NaTasha Yvette Williams, “Some Like It Hot”

Betsy Wolfe, “& Juliet”

Performance by an actor in a featured role in a play

Brandon Uranowitz, “Leopoldstadt” | WINNER

Jordan E. Cooper, “Ain’t No Mo’”

Samuel L. Jackson, “August Wilson’s The Piano Lesson”

Arian Moayed, “A Doll’s House”

David Zayas, “Cost of Living”

Sound design of a musical

Nevin Steinberg, “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” | WINNER

Kai Harada, “New York, New York”

John Shivers, “Shucked”

Scott Lehrer and Alex Neumann, “Into the Woods”

Gareth Owen, “& Juliet”

Sound design of a play

Carolyn Downing, “Life of Pi” | WINNER

Jonathan Deans and Taylor Williams, “Ain’t No Mo’”

Joshua D. Reid, “A Christmas Carol”

Ben and Max Ringham, “A Doll’s House”

Ben and Max Ringham, “Prima Facie”

Lighting design of a play

Tim Lutkin, “Life of Pi” | WINNER

Neil Austin, “Leopoldstadt”

Natasha Chivers, “Prima Facie”

Jon Clark, “A Doll’s House”

Bradley King, “Fat Ham”

Jen Schriever, “Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman”

Ben Stanton, “A Christmas Carol”

Lighting design of a musical

Natasha Katz, “Some Like It Hot” | WINNER

Ken Billington, “New York, New York”

Lap Chi Chu, “Lerner & Loewe’s “Camelot”

Heather Gilbert, “Parade”

Howard Hudson, “& Juliet”

Natasha Katz, “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street”

Choreography

Casey Nicholaw, “Some Like It Hot” | WINNER

Steven Hoggett, “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street”

Susan Stroman, “New York, New York”

Jennifer Weber, “& Juliet”

Jennifer Weber, “KPOP”

Scenic design of a play

Tim Hatley and Andrzej Goulding, “Life of Pi” | WINNER

Miriam Buether, “Prima Facie”

Rachel Hauck, “Good Night, Oscar”

Richard Hudson, “Leopoldstadt”

Dane Laffrey and Lucy Mackinnon, “A Christmas Carol”

Scenic design of a musical

Beowulf Boritt, “New York, New York” | WINNER

Mimi Lien, “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street”

Michael Yeargan and 59 Productions, “Lerner & Loewe’s Camelot”

Scott Pask, “Shucked”

Scott Pask, “Some Like It Hot”

Original score (music and/or lyrics) written for the theater

“Kimberly Akimbo” | WINNER

Music: Jeanine Tesori

Lyrics: David Lindsay-Abaire

“Almost Famous”

Music: Tom Kitt

Lyrics: Cameron Crowe and Tom Kitt

“KPOP”

Music and lyrics: Helen Park and Max Vernon

“Shucked”

Music and lyrics: Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally

“Some Like It Hot”

Music: Marc Shaiman

Lyrics: Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman

Orchestrations

Charlie Rosen and Bryan Carter, “Some Like It Hot” | WINNER

Bill Sherman and Dominic Fallacaro, “& Juliet”

John Clancy, “Kimberly Akimbo”

Jason Howland, “Shucked”

Daryl Waters and Sam Davis, “New York, New York”

Costume design of a play

Brigitte Reiffenstuel, “Leopoldstadt” | WINNER

Tim Hatley, Nick Barnes and Finn Caldwell, “Life of Pi”

Dominique Fawn Hill, “Fat Ham”

Emilio Sosa, “Ain’t No Mo’”

Emilio Sosa, “Good Night, Oscar”

Costume design of a musical

Gregg Barnes, “Some Like It Hot” | WINNER

Susan Hilferty, “Parade”

Jennifer Moeller, “Lerner & Loewe’s Camelot”

Clint Ramos and Sophia Choi, “KPOP”

Paloma Young, “& Juliet”

Donna Zakowska, “New York, New York”

______