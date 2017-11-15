“The Bodyguard,” currently at the Paramount Theatre, is a slick nostalgia-fest for devoted Whitney Houston fans — if not, necessarily, for everybody else. It’s also one of many movies being made into stage musicals.

It was a huge box-office hit (raking in over $400 million), and spun off one of the best-selling albums of all time. It was also, arguably, the pinnacle of the superstar career of a singer named Whitney Houston.

Given the flood of big movies translated into stage musicals in recent times, all of the above made the 1992 flick “The Bodyguard” logical fodder for a highly commercial tuner. The show, which originated on London’s West End back in 2012, has toured across Europe but is currently making its Seattle debut as part of a national tour at the Paramount Theatre. And it is a slick nostalgia-fest for devoted Whitney fans — if not, necessarily, for everybody else.

“The Bodyguard” checks off all the boxes for a standard jukebox musical. It tells a familiar, one-hanky story about an imperiled singer who falls for the hunky security guy hired to protect her. It boasts a slew of earworm oldies (“One Moment in Time,” “I Have Nothing,” et al). It has glossy costumes and sets (by Tim Hatley). Not to mention the real-life triumphant/tragic cachet of a star whose magnificent vocal pipes didn’t save her from the steep decline and early death heavily chronicled in the tabloids.

THEATER REVIEW "The Bodyguard" Through Nov. 19 at Paramount Theatre, 911 Pine St., Seattle

As a film, many critics didn’t find the romantic thriller, which co-starred Kevin Costner, all that thrilling. But that’s almost beside the point in this sleek live facsimile, with a script by Alexander Dinelaris (“Birdman”) that tweaks and sweetens Lawrence Kasdan’s screenplay (which, by the way, was first conceived as a vehicle for Diana Ross and Ryan O’Neal).

The plot is still melodramatic, veering in and out of the maudlin. Temperamental diva Rachel Marron (Grammy-nominated singer Deborah Cox) is getting some heavy stalking from a stone-faced, Travis Bickle-like fan, a cipher introduced here in creepy film projections. But she snippily resists the beefed-up security measures imposed on her by former Secret Service agent Frank Farmer (Judson Mills); that is, until a stage attack and an incident involving her cute young son (Kevelin B. Jones III) are wake-up calls, little Missy, to stop whining and get real.

Despite his take-charge attitude, Frank isn’t the swiftest of bodyguards. (Who leaves the door to a hideaway cabin open, so a homicidal maniac with terrific GPS can slip in?) And in a diminished role that confines him largely to barking orders, square-jawed solidity and a dash of karaoke comedy, the lackluster Mills doesn’t strike many sparks in his romance with Cox’s Rachel, nor in his triangular flirtation with her jealous sister Nicki (Jasmin Richardson).

“The Bodyguard” is tolerable, but what it most offers Houston fans are fine renditions of the cream of her song catalog. Cox’s supple soprano glides through the vocal gymnastics of “I Have Nothing” and the Dolly Parton-penned closer, “I Will Always Love You,” with silky ease and without resorting to note-for-note mimicry. And she is matched by Richardson, who shares the power balladeering with polished versions of other soaring Houston hits, including “Saving All My Love.”

The upbeat tunes (including “Queen of the Night”), garnished with hyper-aerobic choreography, are also high points for Cox. Unlike Houston, who wasn’t much of a mover, she’s a proficient dancer.

While those big, swoony ballads of Whitney’s may no longer be in fashion on the pop charts, judging from the opening-night response to “The Bodyguard” numbers, there’s still an avid audience for them.

Whether, after many lucrative years on the road, they will eventually carry this show to Broadway is uncertain. But Broadway has no shortage of based-on-movies musicals in the pipeline.

“The Band’s Visit,” based on the same-titled film about an Egyptian band stranded in Israel, opened this month on Broadway to rave reviews. In early 2018, a staging of Disney’s animated musical feature “Frozen” premieres on the Great White Way, as will a musical of “Mean Girls,” with book by Tina Fey, based on her screenplay.

“King Kong,” the musical, is slated to debut next fall. And in development are song-and-dance versions of the following films: “Beaches,” “Beetlejuice,” “Bull Durham,” “The Devil Wears Prada” (music by Elton John) and “Diner” (music by Sheryl Crow).

How will any of them fare on the Broadway roulette wheel? Your guess is as good as mine.