The long-running dinner show/cabaret/cirque, which premiered in Seattle in 1998, is scheduled to begin its Chicago run in April 2019.

Teatro ZinZanni is expanding to Chicago in 2019 — its first location outside the West Coast.

The long-running dinner show/cabaret/cirque, which premiered in Seattle in 1998, is scheduled to begin its Chicago run in April 2019 on the 14th floor of a historic 1926 building now called the Cambria Hotel Chicago Loop – Theatre District, according to a news release from Teatro ZinZanni.

The cirque will pitch its colorful spiegeltent on the 14th floor of the building — a space that “had been forgotten, and was rediscovered in 2017 when dropped ceilings were removed to reveal the grand space,” according to Teatro ZinZanni.

In Seattle, meanwhile, the company, after having to leave its Lower Queen Anne site early last year, is moving to its new long-term home on the site of the former Redhook Brewery in Woodinville. Its first show there, “Hollywood & Vine” opens Nov. 1.