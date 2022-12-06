Theater review

There’s something comforting about being able to escape into a world crafted by Jane Austen. It makes me want to curl up in the warmth and delight of folks in the 1800s trying to figure out how to be in love and rich at the same time.

Thankfully, two Seattle theaters are attempting to capture the spirit of Austen’s Regency-era stories and put them on stage this holiday season. At Taproot Theatre Company (through Dec. 30), Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon’s “The Wickhams: Christmas at Pemberley” offers a new chapter to Austen’s “Pride and Prejudice” narrative. Meanwhile, Book-It Repertory Theatre’s “Austen Unbound” (through Dec. 18) creates an entirely new Austen-esque story through long-form improv. Both shows offer a dose of escapism that invite you to give yourself over to the world of Austen.

“The Wickhams: Christmas at Pemberley”

Welcome to Pemberley, the residence of Elizabeth and Fitzwilliam Darcy. You may know the Darcys from Austen’s “Pride and Prejudice” or maybe even from Gunderson and Melcon’s other play “Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley,” a companion piece to “The Wickhams.” (If you’re not familiar with either work, don’t worry, you don’t need to be.) This play picks up the lives of the characters from Austen’s novel a few years in the future as they celebrate Christmas together. With “Miss Bennet,” Gunerson and Melcon focused on the upstairs life of these families during the holiday, while “The Wickhams” presents us with the downstairs story that takes place entirely within one room of the staff area as the staff tries to work around household guests looking for a place to hide away.

The cast shines in this production. Gretchen Douma balances snark and respect as the reliable Mrs. Reynolds, leading the household staff in holiday prep. Ricky Spaulding and Kathryn Bogley are so endearing and charming as old friends turned potential romantic partners Brian and Cassie that you may almost be a bit caught off guard when the story shifts its focus to Elizabeth Darcy’s youngest sister Lydia, whose husband shows up drunk, disheveled and unwanted at the holiday festivities.

There’s a delightful lightness to this show, directed by producing artistic director Karen Lund. The stakes are high, with money and marriages on the line, but they float so weightlessly you’d be forgiven for wondering if this escapism has turned to fluff. But then you watch Kelly Karcher, who plays the youthful, flighty, Lydia Wickham. At times, she may seem like the farthest person away from a genuine emotion. But then you watch as she overhears a conversation that cuts her to her core and you ache for her. The lightness in this play becomes a sort of facade that the characters, who all have secrets of their own, hide behind. It gently lulls the audience through laughs and romance before dropping the facade and forcing everyone to come to terms with reality in its cathartic climax.

“Austen Unbound”

“Austen Unbound” is not “Whose Line Is It Anyway” or “Freestyle Love Supreme.” It’s not a group of comedians playing short improvisational games to entertain an audience. “Austen Unbound,” directed by Dave Morris, is long-form improv, where Book-It’s eight-person cast sets out to tell an entire two-act story in the style of Jane Austen. It’s no easy task, and honestly I sit here delighted that they even wind up in the ballpark.

The evening started with the cast receiving a suggestion from the audience, as improv shows are wont to do. In our audience, they asked for a letter and then an Austen-esque word that starts with that letter. The letter G, for instance, turned into “gumptious” (like having gumption, as was clarified that night) and “gallantry,” which became the title of our new improvised play. It’s hard to say for sure, but there seem to be tentpoles that the actors aim for to keep themselves on track as they make up this story — for instance, knowing that at some point there should be a ball, while leaving the details of how we get there completely up in the air. But it’s like they took these Austen ideas and turned up the outrageousness a bit. (Oh, has your family somehow run out of butter and jam? Well, I guess you better find someone to get married to.)

There are times when you can see the wheels turning as the cast tries to piece together the story, making sure we get classic themes like a love triangle forcing our main character to choose between marrying for money or for love. But it’s tough to build through improv the same kind of drama, tension and then release that Austen can and does achieve by the end of her stories. Any tiny hiccup, even if for a second, where an actor gets a bit lost in what’s going on, you could follow them into that confusion. If you’re like me, that can get the anxiety up a bit, feeling like the actors are teetering on the edge of everything falling apart. You may watch them stumble around a hastily thrown-out metaphor. But then something almost magical happens. They somehow land on a moral or meaning that borders on profound, and somehow the show spins on.