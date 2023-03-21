Arts Spotlight

Editor’s Note: In this monthly feature, our arts and culture reporter takes a deeper look at the local arts scene, shining a spotlight on issues and trends, both local and national, and the arts makers in our community.

There was a point last year when I thought it’d be quite a while before Seattle stages saw Sara Porkalob again. The first two installments of her “Dragon Cycle” plays, “Dragon Mama” and “Dragon Lady,” already made waves in Seattle; she was headed for a Broadway debut in the revival of “1776”; and “Dragon Baby,” the cycle’s third installment, was being developed at American Repertory Theater in Massachusetts. The hometown star, whose impact on stage is matched by her overall passion, seemed set to leave Seattle in the dust and take on the world. Honestly, I’m glad I was wrong.

Now, to be clear, I don’t think I was wrong about her taking on the world. I’m confident, after sitting down with Porkalob earlier this month, that this is still in her future. But I’m glad Seattle didn’t have to wait years or more for a return. Following a stop on Broadway that was more controversy-laden than expected, Porkalob is back on Seattle stages this month in Seattle Shakespeare Company’s production of “Henry IV” (through April 9). As we sat in a quiet Mighty-O Donuts, it was clear that Porkalob is returning to the city with a renewed fire in her eyes, a regrounding in her beliefs and oh-so-much-more art to share.

The biggest question likely on many minds is, what happened after that Vulture article, the one in which Porkalob gave, in my opinion, a refreshingly honest interview about her experience in “1776.” In the interview, she gave a rarely seen look behind the curtain of a theatrical rehearsal process, sharing her qualms with how aspects of the rehearsal process and overall show direction were handled. The Q&A covered so much more, but many glommed onto the perceived slights against her current production, with “1776” co-director Jeffrey Page posting an indirect Facebook post to a “nameless person” whom he called “ungrateful and unwise” and “rotten to the core,” among other comments.

As Porkalob reflected back, she said the fallout from that article sent waves through the company. It was clear, she said, that everyone had opinions, and she tried to make space to acknowledge those feelings and hear people out.

Advertising

“There was a great deal of the cast who were very open and supportive of me,” Porkalob said, adding that she intends to host her former Broadway castmates for dinner when the “1776” tour, which set out on the road with about half of the Broadway cast and half newcomers, comes through town this August. “It made me feel really good that we felt like we had that trust and platform on which to have these really honest and vulnerable conversations.”

Elsewhere in the production, though, was a different story. Across the production staff, Porkalob said she could feel some maintaining their distance from the situation. She added that she wishes there had been more communication with the show’s creative leadership in the aftermath. To date, she said, they still have not had the conversations necessary to truly start the mending and healing process. However, Porkalob added that with the way theater production calendars are laid out, once a show opens and closes, it’s understandable that many folks are already on to their next project, both mentally and physically.

“I took that personally at first, because in the rehearsal room, I had imagined that we created a space that made way for vulnerability and trust,” Porkalob said. “I felt like that was not extended to me in the ways that I wanted them to. But I also get it. I understand that people’s feelings are really strong and intense to the article, and people process in their own time, just like me.”

The response to her comments wasn’t necessarily surprising to Porkalob; she said she could have been met with the same polarized takes here in Seattle. But the sheer volume that comes with New York City and Broadway felt very different. And it was hard. There were times she was sad, crying in her apartment. But she also had to ask herself which of the many, many opinions being lobbed her way were the ones that were important to truly consider. People, after all, are allowed to have opinions, and Porkalob similarly is allowed to ignore those said in bad faith. Sometimes, knowing your values and what’s important to you is enough.

“New York couldn’t beat that out of me,” Porkalob said. “The industry of people pleasing, of hierarchy, or paying your dues, of saying the right thing to the right people, of press training, that couldn’t take away everything that I believe in, and it couldn’t compromise it either.”

As she returns to Seattle, Porkalob said she returns “softer,” with an even deeper respect and understanding of the grind of artists trying to survive and thrive in New York City. She said it made her grateful that she stayed in Seattle after college, rather than entering into a world that she now feels could have made her more competitive and unforgiving. Instead, Seattle gave her room to grow and figure out who she was, a chance to find a community. It’s a community Porkalob finds herself surrounded by as she excitedly takes the stage for “Henry IV.”

Advertising

“It feels easier to be my authentic self in Seattle rooms,” said Porkalob, who has designated herself as the class clown during rehearsals, pulling pranks and making behind-the-scenes mockumentaries in character. “It really is collaborative, which I’ve missed in my artistic process, because last year I was on Broadway, and then before that I was, like, in a room by myself doing my solo shows.”

In addition to “Henry IV,” Porkalob has upcoming productions of “Dragon Mama” and “Dragon Lady” in California as well as a production of “Dragon Lady” in Pittsburgh. Porkalob is also still developing “Dragon Baby,” and though a premiere date has yet to be set at ART, Porkalob is hoping to see “Dragon Baby” on the mainstage, with “Lady” and “Mama” being performed in repertory in the company’s black box theater. Ideally, the same setup would eventually be replicated in Seattle. Porkalob said she’s also working on a television adaptation for the trilogy and she’s already tossing around ideas for new genre plays.

At the end of the day, she said, she wants to make cool art with and for cool people.

“I’m at this point in my life where I know what I’m about,” Porkalob said. “I know that I’m often too confident, according to other people’s standards. I know that what I say might not be palatable or easy for them to accept. But I know where I stand and who I stand with and what I stand for.”