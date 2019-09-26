Seattle’s Intiman Theatre, which just this year finally emerged from under the mountain of debt that had threatened to bury it eight years ago, is at another perilous crossroads.

At a contentious meeting Wednesday night, Intiman’s board of directors laid out a stark vision for the nearly 50-year-old arts organization, saying it was out of money and would probably have to close in October.

Intiman’s staff, led by artistic director Jen Zeyl, and a collection of roughly 10 arts leaders and philanthropists from around the city, seemed to think otherwise.

The three camps (board, staff, outside arts leaders) shared a makeshift oval of tables in an upstairs room in the Seattle Center Armory, speaking quickly and often forcefully during the 90-minute meeting. Some board members initially expressed discomfort at being on the record, but attendees agreed to give interviews and confirm quotes afterward.

The seven-member board began the meeting by saying Intiman’s bank account would read negative $7,475 by Tuesday, Oct. 1, with just a $45,000 reserve fund left — and that the theater might have to lay off most of its six-member staff.

“We are in financial strait,” said Barbara Lewis, whose five years on Intiman’s board make her its most senior member. “We will be out of cash by next Tuesday and our bylaws say we cannot go into debt. We need an infusion of cash right now, or there’s nothing.”

“While I wholeheartedly acknowledge its good intentions, the current board’s assessment is based in inexperience, fatigue and lack of capacity,” Zeyl countered.

Elizabeth Copland, founding member of the Bainbridge Island Museum of Art (who thought she’d come to the meeting to be recruited to join Intiman’s board) agreed.

“I’m afraid this board is throwing the baby out with the bathwater,” she said after the meeting. “I feel like they came in with a set agenda: ‘We have nothing left. It’s over.’ This board is just way too small and they need people with more board experience.”

It is unclear what will happen next.

The meeting was a marked shift in tone from Intiman’s recent months of successes, including an announcement earlier this year that it had finally wiped out $2.7 million in debt, was trying a “radical hospitality” experiment to give away tickets to make theater more accessible and was continuing its recent mission of social-justice-oriented theater-making.

“Can we talk about racial equity?” asked Dominica Myers, who is associate director of administration for Seattle Opera as well as a board trustee for statewide cultural-advocacy nonprofit Inspire Washington (recently created in the merger of Washington State Arts Alliance and Cultural Access Washington). She was also board president of the Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Arts Council.

“That is the mission this theater decided to wrestle with,” Myers said. “I don’t know how many other Equity theaters could do this. And if you close Intiman, you are saying to every other theater in the country: ‘If you take this on, if you try to make this work, you will fail.’ I say this as an arts administrator and as a woman of color. This is not a fiscal crisis. This is a rough patch.”

After the meeting, Lewis, who is on Intiman’s current board, allowed she was heartened by the support she heard in the room: “There are glimmers of hope.”

Intiman has been on a bumpy, headline-making ride over the past decade.

The theater won a 2006 Tony Award for outstanding regional theater under the leadership of former artistic director Bartlett Sher. But then came a 2010 revelation that the theater had racked up at least $2.3 million in debt. Five months later, Intiman announced it would cancel the rest of its season and lay off all of its roughly 20 employees with two weeks’ notice.

The theater emerged from its own ashes in 2012 with a new model. Led by young artistic director Andrew Russell, Intiman began producing shorter summer festivals rather than traditional seasons, with critically acclaimed productions.

Zeyl, an award-winning scenic designer and founding member of Washington Ensemble Theatre, took over as artistic director in 2017.

In January, after years of budget austerity and thanks to generosity from donors and mercy from creditors, the 47-year-old theater celebrated its new debt-free status. It had paid off $1.8 million and negotiated $900,000 of debt forgiveness.

Intiman also received a 2019 Seattle Office of Arts & Culture’s Mayor’s Arts Award, given to people or organizations with the criteria “exemplifies artistic excellence” and “furthering racial equity and social justice,” among others.

After the fractious board meeting, Intiman staff member Kyle Hartmann — who runs the theater’s education-based Starfish Project — hoped the current board would pause and consider the support he’d heard in the room.

“We’ll see what the near future is for this organization,” he said. “We work with 83 students in South Seattle who’d have nothing else to do after school if Starfish wasn’t there. Closing an arts organization in this climate? Think about the ripple effect that would have.”

He paused and looked around the room at people huddled in their post-meeting debriefings.

“I’m hopeful we and the board can start seeing eye to eye — I’m hopeful we can get over this hurdle.”