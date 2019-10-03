Seattle’s Intiman Theatre announced Thursday that the board and staff have come up with a plan to keep the theater open.

Last week, Intiman Theatre had looked dangerously close to closing. The board had said that even though the theater had celebrated its new debt-free status at the beginning of the year, it was now out of money and needed a swift dose of cash or would have to fold. The staff disagreed, saying there was a way forward.

Both sides came together this week to announce the plan to raise $200,000 by the end of the year, which would leave Intiman $150,000 in the black for 2020.

How did that happen? “The board heard from the community,” Wesley Frugé, Intiman’s communications and development director, said.

The theater had already raised $115,000 in donations and pledges during the month of September — but a significant portion of that $115,000 was “in suspension,” Frugé explained, until the board and staff could agree to keep the theater open.

“Now,” he said, “those checks have started pouring in and we are moving forward.”

Advertising

Intiman is pinning some of its $200,000 hopes on a $100-a-ticket fundraising gala (with $25 tickets for artists) scheduled for Nov. 2.

Intiman has also hired the arts consulting firm Scandiuzzi Krebs, which will provide strategic planning and management support to fill the gap left by the resignation of executive director Phillip Chavira, who had announced his resignation before Intiman’s financial troubles became public, and who left earlier this week.

Intiman’s troubled situation bubbled to a head last week, at a fraught meeting between staff, board and outside arts leaders on Sept. 25. The board reported the theater would be out of cash by the following Tuesday and that its bylaws say the theater cannot go into debt. “We need an infusion of cash right now, or there’s nothing,” Barbara Lewis, one of Intiman’s seven board members, said during last week’s meeting.

Artistic director Jen Zeyl had replied that the board’s perspective was “based in inexperience, fatigue and lack of capacity.”

After that meeting last week, Frugé said the theater’s six-member staff could and would raise enough money to cover the gap, with a $204,000 fundraising goal for the end of the year — which, if met, would leave the theater with a $150,000 surplus.

The current fundraising goal is $4,000 more modest, but still hopes for that $150,000 surplus.

Despite its cash-poor position, this year Intiman celebrated zeroing out the $2.7 million in debt it had been carrying for the past eight years.

Advertising

Susan Trapnell, a retired career arts administrator and consultant, had said last week that Intiman’s debt-free status puts it in a stronger position than other theaters facing budget crunches. “They’re in a good place because they can say to donors: ‘OK, nobody’s going to go unpaid,'” Trapnell said. “‘But if you can help us, we still believe this theater has much to offer the community.”

And, she added, the impact of Intiman’s continued existence or extinction will extend far beyond the theater’s current staff and supporters.

“We’ve lost so many theaters over the years,” Trapnell said. “To lose another one would be depressing for everybody — the less work you have for theater artists, for example, the fewer theater artists there are, and that hurts everybody down the line. It’s an ecology that gets impacted, even if you can’t exactly see the immediate effects.”