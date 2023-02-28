A nonprofit organization in Seattle’s Queen Anne neighborhood is re-imagining art, highlighting American Sign Language culture and language through the arts. Deaf Spotlight provides opportunities for artists who are deaf, deafblind and hard of hearing to create new art. The organization produces a variety of theater productions, film festivals, curated visual art exhibitions and workshops.

Case in point: The organization is putting together its Limitless Expressions showcase, running March 6-12, in order to highlight the artwork and talents of artists with disabilities. The creation of this showcase started when Deaf Spotlight wanted to “maximize the space at the 12th Ave Arts Studio,” Patty Liang, the organization’s executive director, said in an email. Another is its Short Play Festival, running March 2-5.

The Short Play Festival involves six new 10-minute plays, created by deaf and deafblind playwrights, centered around the theme “floral shop.” Deaf creatives and artists will act, direct and produce in the festival.

The Limitless Expressions showcase is a little different. It is a “pop-up showcase” that will feature American Sign Language cabaret, a deaf legends photography project, readings from several deaf authors and playwrights, visual vernacular performances (a form of American Sign Language performance that uses elements of poetry and mime) and more.

This is the first time Deaf Spotlight has created the showcase. “This is an experiment for us to see how it goes,” said Liang. “We hope to make it a recurring event.”

One problem that Liang sees too often is that venues in Seattle aren’t always accessible for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing community. “The Deaf community would have to ask for access needs in advance and may face the venues’ ignorance and/or inability to provide accommodations for their events they want to attend. The Deaf community do not have the luxury to go to any events any time anywhere,” said Liang.

It’s especially hard because it creates social, financial, and physical burdens. “The interested attendees have to plan ahead and work hard to navigate to be able to go to the event with access needs, cultural competency and awareness in place,” Liang said.

The organization wants to ensure that people of the Deaf, DeafBlind and Hard of Hearing community have a pleasant and memorable experience at Deaf Spotlight’s events “without facing language and access barriers,” said Liang. Toward that end, the showcase will be ASL interpreted and will provide captions. “Everyone is welcome to join and celebrate the arts with us.”