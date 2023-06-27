After 33 years and transforming more than a 150 works of literature into full-fledged stage productions, the curtain falls on Seattle’s Book-It Repertory Theatre. The nonprofit theater company said Tuesday it is ceasing operations and laying off staff.

Book-It Board President Christine Stepherson said in an email that the board of directors had voted to start the closing process after the final show of the season, “Solaris,” ends its run on July 9.

A majority of the staff of 18 was told they’d be laid off today; six people will stay on for three to six more months to wrap up operations. Also affected are the roughly 300 people who work on Book-It’s productions throughout a given year: actors, artisans, technicians, dramaturgs, writers, directors, intimacy coordinators, costume shop personnel and designers. Many of these workers, 267 in total for the 2022-2023 season, were part-time employees.

Season subscribers who bought tickets to the 2023-24 season can receive full refunds or can choose to donate their funds to the company.

To blame for the closure, Stepherson said in a phone interview, were diminished audience attendance, changes in funder priorities and a lack of major donors, among other reasons. “We aren’t a theater company that has a huge endowment,” she said. “We had really hoped that we could make it through all of this, we are just at a point where we don’t feel it’s responsible to have contracts with artists and move forward with such small margins.”

Stepherson stressed that it wasn’t one thing that spurred the decision, but rather a cascade of events in a sector where the margins are usually already razor-thin. Having to cancel a show due to a COVID-19 exposure and refunding at least $20,000 in tickets, and then missing out on multiple grants in the span of just a few months, as was the case for Book-It this year, was devastating. Coupled with ticket sales and individual giving still being down from the pandemic, the board couldn’t come up with a balanced budget for 2024, Stepherson said.

It’s an industry-wide problem, she added: “We’re not alone in this.” Stepherson noted that other theaters also aren’t seeing people returning at pre-pandemic levels and funders aren’t stepping up in the same way either. “If we really believe it’s three or four more years until the theater community recovers, can we continue to hobble along during that?” she said.

This story will be updated.