The 5th Avenue Theatre will be presenting the world premiere of the new, Broadway-bound musical “Mrs. Doubtfire” — which has some big Broadway names attached — this fall.

The musical, based on the 1993 film starring Robin Williams, will be directed by four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks (“Hello, Dolly!” “Guys and Dolls”). The show’s book is written by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O’Farrell, with music and lyrics by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick, the Tony Award-nominated team behind “Something Rotten!,” according to a news release from the 5th Ave.

“Mrs. Doubtfire” is scheduled to begin preview performances at the 5th Ave on Nov. 26. Its official opening date will be Dec. 13 and will run through Dec. 29. It replaces the previously announced “Shrek The Musical,” which is being moved to the 2020-21 season.

Tickets for “Mrs. Doubtfire” are currently available only as part of the 5th Ave’s 2019-20 subscriptions.

The 5th Ave has served before as a testing ground for new musicals with Broadway aspirations, most recently with “Marie, Dancing Still.”