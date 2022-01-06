For an art form that concerns itself with the human condition, theater is not always so concerned about the humans who make it. During the racial reckoning that began in 2020, one local artist became a prime mover in forming Seattle Theatre Leaders, a coalition of local professionals working to address institutional racism in the industry. Now she will have the opportunity to guide one of Seattle’s largest theater companies in working toward some of the ideas sparked by Seattle Theatre Leaders.

At the beginning of March, Jay Woods will become the associate artistic director of artist engagement at the 5th Avenue Theatre. The role focuses on the artists involved in 5th Avenue productions, but audiences will feel her influence even before she starts the job. Woods is directing Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast,” the first in-person production at the 5th Avenue since the pandemic began. Originally scheduled to run Jan. 12-Feb. 6, the show’s actual opening date was in flux as of press time, due to a recent pause on rehearsals because of COVID-19 precautions.

“What really excited me was the way Jay talks about what theater can be and how we can tell stories differently than we have in the past,” said Bill Berry, the 5th Avenue’s producing artistic director. “The care and passion she has for creating process that allows space for every artist to be 100% themselves and create the best version of whatever they’re making felt very important to us.”

Woods is currently co-artistic director of Sound Theatre Company with company founder Teresa Thuman. Since 2006, Sound Theatre has showcased emerging artists, and since 2015 has operated with an express mission of social justice and equity.

“Sound Theatre is a company that takes risks,” said Woods.

At the 5th Avenue, Woods completes a creative trio with Orlando Morales in community engagement and Berry directing the organization as a whole. Woods will oversee the artistic process, finding artists, supporting them in their work, and finding and developing new works to perform. Woods will continue to direct as her schedule allows.

“An associate artistic director should be concerned with the humanity of our industry. Yes, artists do indeed help us deliver a product, but we need to remember that they are humans first. How are they best able to step into a brave space where choices can be expressed without judgment?,” says Woods.

Advertising

Thuman says creating that space is Woods’ strength. “She is able to move the conversation forward in a way that is meaningful for everybody involved.”

Woods has been developing that skill since high school.

“Writing and reading were such powerful tools for removing me from feeling odd or feeling like I was caught up in a struggle. I became a peer tutor and that had to do with inviting them to see that their voice is important and necessary,” said Woods. “So when I walked into that drama club and I saw fellow oddballs like myself, we started to read plays. And I’m finding that I’m tapped into something that’s even above teaching.” She talked to her drama club teacher, Marge Mattioli, whom Woods refers to as her godmother. She said Mattioli suggested that with her impulse to guide and encourage other students, she could become a director.

“What I came to understand that it meant is to be a master weaver of the skills and choices in the room and to be a curator of instinct. You can’t weave the skills and choices in the room or curate instinct if actors are scared, if they are not invited to see their worth,” said Woods.

Mattioli gave Woods free reign to explore every aspect of theater, and Woods became fascinated by how it all fit together.

“From basically 14 or 15, I have known that I would be a director and artistic director of a major institution and I have never let my foot off the gas,” she said.

She was accepted to New York University’s theater program but could not afford to attend. She instead went to SUNY Brockport, where her teachers, as Mattioli had, encouraged her to pursue any project that interested her. Woods began directing dance projects in addition to plays.

Advertising

By graduation, Woods was ready for a bigger challenge. She told herself, “If you think that you are a shark in this pond, then you need to find the really old sharks with scars and missing teeth. They will be able to teach you a thing or two.”

After a semester in Thailand, she moved to Seattle in 2016 and took part in Intiman Theatre’s emerging artist program. There she made life-changing connections with her associate director on “Beauty and the Beast,” Shermona Mitchell, and with the head of directing and playwriting at the University of Washington’s School of Drama, Valerie Curtis-Newton.

“The moment she opened her mouth, I said ‘I found a shark!’ It is an honor to be able to call her my mentor,” said Woods.

Since then, Woods has worked as a teaching artist, a curriculum developer, workshop leader, and director of plays and musicals, including “Heathers: The Musical” at ArtsWest. Under her direction, “Citizen: An American Lyric” and “Reparations” became the two best-attended productions in Sound Theatre’s history. Woods has been a guest lecturer at Yale, Duke and Carnegie Mellon. Locally, Woods has worked with Seattle Public Theater, ACT Theatre and Village Theatre. She did production management at ArtsWest and taught in Seattle Rep’s August Wilson Program (now called Next Narrative), a monologue competition for students that uses new works from Black playwrights.

But Woods’ first involvement with the 5th Avenue was through Seattle Theatre Leaders. When the pandemic shut down theaters in March 2020, she thought the pause seemed like a perfect opportunity.

“We’re all Seattle-based theater colleagues. We ought to have a staff meeting and have a conversation about coronavirus, and about all of the practices which are steeped in white supremacy, which are steeped in systemic racism, which are termites within our theater building, as it were. When we’re allowed to come back, we ought to come back having learned something,” said Woods. “Without using the currencies of guilt and shame-sharing, because those are self-indulgent and don’t lead to fixing a problem, how can we all in this Zoom room collectively decide to suspend ego in service of growing our industry into a healthier ecosystem?”

Advertising

STL discussed COVID safety and hard topics like abusive working conditions, ableism and principles for building anti-racist theater systems, influenced by an open letter titled “We See You, White American Theater.” Written by a national coalition of Black, Indigenous and theater makers of color including Lin-Manuel Miranda and Seattle’s own Sara Porkalob, and addressed to theaters nationwide, the letter demands specific actions that include increased transparency, hiring commitments and anti-racist training for leadership. A family emergency in fall of 2021 required Woods to cancel a series of STL town halls. Until those events can be rescheduled, participants continue to share ideas in their STL accountability groups and work for change within their own organizations.

“Jay created a space that allowed for really robust discussions amongst not only big theaters like the 5th, but smaller theaters that, frankly, were ahead of the curve. It gave us courage to do some things we were talking about already internally. For me it sparked ideas that maybe I wouldn’t have had,” said Berry.

This season the 5th Avenue shifted from the infamous “10 Out of 12” rehearsal schedule — in which artists on a production work 12-hour shifts (minus two hours of breaks) for six days straight — to a five-day week with eight-to-10-hour days, spreading rehearsals over more weeks.

“We’re going to create space for people to prioritize their health and their well-being,” Berry says. A more deliberate pace that allows time for reflection and intentional decision-making can only improve artistic outcomes as well.

Thuman explains the challenge of producing musical theater: “The magnitude and the logistics of those kinds of performances are just mind-boggling. Having intimate conversations about character work can feel like it takes up time that needs to be learning dances and music. But it’s foundational for making sure the story is clear and coherent and meaningful to audiences.”

Woods is uncompromising when it comes to the creative process.

“It’s not possible to walk into the rehearsal room, flip off our humanity and turn into neutral puppets waiting to receive instruction. But I’m learning that a lot of actors in musical theater have been asked to do just that. I always run processes with a desire to centralize and uplift each artist’s humanity and their unique worthiness as humans,” said Woods.

Sponsored

Woods always has a handful of shows ready to pitch. “Beauty and the Beast” was not one of these. But during a conversation with Berry early in 2021, she commented that it is the most compelling Disney musical. The story of “Beauty and the Beast” deals with extremes of human behavior and themes of isolation. Inspired by Woods’ ideas, Berry chose Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” for the 5th Avenue’s first live, in-person production since the pandemic began.

“A musical is a play that has the wonderful, transcendent vehicles called orchestra, called singing, called dance, which intensifies and affirms the story. A musical is an art form with extraordinary tools to psychologically tether us through music, dance and song that deepen the story,” said Woods. “To me, it’s just a bigger toolbox to help dig out the truth of what the playwright intended.”