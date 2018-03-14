Among the productions will be an all-female staging of "Richard III," produced with upstart crow collective.

Among the productions is an all-female staging of “Richard III,” produced with upstart crow collective, which Seattle Shakespeare Company partnered with last year for “Bring Down the House,” an adaptation of Shakespeare’s “Henry VI” trilogy.

The company’s Wooden O productions of outdoor, free Shakespeare-in-the-park plays include:

“King Lear,” directed by George Mount (July 12-Aug. 12)

“The Merry Wives of Windsor,” directed by Corey McDaniel (July 12-Aug. 12)

The indoor season includes:

“Richard III” by William Shakespeare, directed by Rosa Joshi (Sept. 12-Oct. 7)

“Arms and the Man” by George Bernard Shaw, directed by David Armstrong (Oct. 23-Nov. 18)

“All’s Well That Ends Well” by William Shakespeare, directed by Victor Pappas (Jan. 8-Feb. 3, 2019)

“She Stoops to Conquer” by Oliver Goldsmith, directed by Makaela Pollock (March 19-April 14, 2019)

“As You Like It” by William Shakespeare, directed by Kelly Kitchens (April 23-May 19, 2019)

Season tickets go on sale April 17. For more information: 206-733-8222 or seattleshakespeare.org.