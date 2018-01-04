Seattle Shakespeare Company has invited a dynamic duo of Seattle stage artists, John Kazanjian (the show’s director) and actor Mary Ewald (who will portray Timon), to interpret the obscure yet timely tale.

According to recent surveys, currently William Shakespeare’s most produced work is the romantic romp “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.”

It is a safe bet that “Timon of Athens” languishes at or near the bottom of that 37-play list. But it doesn’t stop intrepid classical troupes like Seattle Shakespeare Company from eventually dusting off the Bard’s fable about the travails of a Grecian bigwig laid low. And in our own age of ostentatious wealth and privilege clashing “cheek by jowl” with abject poverty, Seattle Shakespeare has invited a dynamic duo of Seattle stage artists to interpret the obscure yet timely tale.

Partners in marriage and theater for over 30 years, John Kazanjian (the show’s director) and actor Mary Ewald (who will portray Timon) think the era is ripe to introduce this relative rarity to even extreme Shakespeare fans who haven’t read it, let alone seen it in action.

THEATER PREVIEW ‘Timon of Athens’ By William Shakespeare. Jan. 9-Feb. 4, Seattle Shakespeare Company at Center Theatre, Seattle Center; $34-$44 (206-733-8222 or seattleshakespeare.org)

“Economic issues are a big part of the culture of this play and so is the distribution of wealth,” noted Kazanjian, in the vintage Capitol Hill home he and Ewald renovated and raised their two daughters in. As co-founders in 1982 of the vital, experiment-driven company New City Theater, quartered in another rambling house on Capitol Hill for many years, the duo has collaborated on scores of productions.

“This play is all about the 1 percent,” chimed in Ewald, “and the monetization of human relationships. And ingratitude.”

Plot outline: Timon is an ultrarich mogul and a soft touch for his fawning friends. Despite warnings from others, he believes that if his funds dry up, those he has generously bestowed money and expensive gifts on would return the favors. But when his fortunes are reversed, he is in for a rude awakening that upturns his naive worldview and expectations of reciprocal beneficence.

Balanced on a thin line between scathing satire and ironic tragedy, “Timon of Athens” was one of Shakespeare’s final works, and questions about it still abound. Did he write it alone? Or, more likely, with younger dramatist Thomas Middleton? It was probably completed in about 1606, but when and where did it premiere?

Despite its obscurity, the play has collected big-name admirers. American novelist Herman Melville was an outspoken fan, ranking Timon as compelling a figure as the bereft monarch in “King Lear” (a Shakespeare masterwork written near the same time). And jazz titan Duke Ellington composed some 20 pieces of incidental music for a 1960s version of the play that reached Broadway.

Though it might be tempting to draw a clear parallel between President Donald Trump’s America and Timon’s Greece, Kazanjian’s players won’t wear modern business suits or chat on cellphones.

“For me a conceptual visual approach can limit the depth and breadth of the great humanity of Shakespeare’s plays,” he explained. “His insight into human nature is so rich, so deep. I love clarity, so the simple, open visual aesthetic is best. Then it becomes all about the language and the characters.”

Ewald concurred, adding that “Timon” isn’t just apropos our own era: “As King James I ascended the throne in England [in 1603] there was a lot of extravagance and conspicuous consumption among the wealthy. One theory is the play wasn’t done right after it was written because it was too close to the social climate of London then.”

An actor long admired for her mastery in works by Samuel Beckett, Wallace Shawn and other modern dramatists, Ewald has also excelled as male Shakespeare protagonists. In vigorous, lucid productions staged by Kazanjian at their most recent New City Theater venue, in the Central District (in the artspace known as 18th & Union), Ewald was every inch the conflicted Danish prince in “Hamlet,” and the island sorcerer Prospero in “The Tempest.”

“I’m playing Timon not as a woman, but as a gender-neutral role,” she said. “We’re leaving the pronouns in the text as they are.” For her, simply, it’s another chance to tackle a big, chewy classical role. The play’s three other male leads (in a script that has only three very minor female characters) are played by local stage luminaries Julie Briskman, Michael Winters and Peter Crook.

After several decades as theater managers/artists of four different venues, Kazanjian and Ewald are content to focus on the creative side of “Timon,” and have Seattle Shakespeare Company handle the producing duties at Center Theatre.

“We’re glad not to be running our own shop anymore. But we can also always make theater in our living room,” said Kazanjian, who has staged solo shows with Ewald and others at home on occasion. “The informality, the intimacy, everyone having dessert together … That’s a viable format for us.”