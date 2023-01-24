Theater review

Júlia’s older sister Olga is dutiful, beloved and dead.

As the younger sister, it can be hard to live up to parental expectations set by the eldest — and it doesn’t get any easier when the object of comparison is forever frozen in time, immortalized as the ideal child.

Seattle Rep’s production of “I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter” features Isaac Gómez’s stage version of Erika L. Sánchez’s young-adult novel, an adaptation that can feel unproductively beholden to the incident-packed novelistic structure. (Perhaps an upcoming film adaptation, directed by America Ferrera, will break the mold a bit more.)

But under Juliette Carrillo’s direction, the Rep’s production strikingly captures the world-shuddering emotional effects of being a teenager — and not just those brought on by sudden tragedy. Staging scenes on an open expanse with two rotating turntables, Carrillo is less concerned with landing obvious dramatic beats than in delving into the inner life of the show’s prickly but charming protagonist.

15-year-old Júlia (Karen Rodriguez) has always been the black sheep of her immigrant family in Chicago. A David Bowie-loving aspiring writer with a budding misanthropic streak, Júlia feels hopelessly unequipped to please her stern mother (Jazmín Corona) and stoic father (Eddie Martinez). And when firstborn Olga (Sofía Raquel Sánchez) is killed in a car accident, the feelings of guilt and inadequacy proliferate.

Seen through Júlia’s eyes, Olga is little more than a cipher. As the play opens, she lies serenely in a coffin, but Júlia swears Olga has a smirk on her face. We see what we want to see.

That may be true of everyone who thought of Olga as the golden child, Júlia discovers. As she’s spending time in her dead sister’s bedroom, hoping to find some connection they never really had in life, she stumbles upon some clues to a possible secret Olga was hiding.

The ensuing detective story feels like typical overheated and underdeveloped YA plot machinations, but it’s only nominally the engine of “I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter,” which traverses numerous avenues in Júlia’s journey of self-discovery.

There’s her sometimes-tempestuous bond with besties Lorena (Leslie Sophia Pérez) and Juanga (Marco Antonio Tzunux), affirmation from a well-meaning if misguided English teacher (Aaron Blakely) and naturally, a story of first love, with Connor (Michael Monicatti), a rich white kid from the suburbs. Threads pertaining to self-harm, domestic abuse, homophobia, casual racism and even cartel violence are examined to variously sufficient degrees.

And yet, this is a remarkably cohesive, purposeful work, thanks in no small part to the performance of Rodriguez, who guides us through the excitable, embarrassing and wounded aspects of Júlia’s personality with abundant empathy-generating care. Adults playing teenagers can be dicey, but Rodriguez, who originated the role in Steppenwolf’s world premiere production in 2020, doesn’t wink once. Her Júlia is a fully realized human in all of her awkward feints toward adulthood.

It also doesn’t hurt that this is a lovely-looking production, with the tone set by scenic designer Efren Delgadillo Jr.’s recreation of a mural by Chicago artist Sentrock on a huge bamboo curtain that encircles the stage. Depicting a bird with mosaic-like wings, it evokes anticipation for a sense of freedom it’s not clear Júlia will achieve. And the lighting design by Robert J. Aguilar and sound design by John Nobori amplify Júlia’s mood, particularly in recurring sequences that float between dream and nightmare.

Carrillo’s command of mood persists throughout “I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter,” making it easy to overlook extraneous plot threads. In the end, the staging cuts right to the heart of a teenager’s simultaneous need for approval and self-actualization, and the result is undeniably moving.