Seattle Rep has announced that Artistic Director Braden Abraham will depart from the company in January to take the artistic reins of Writers Theatre in a move Abraham said was sparked by a connection to the Glencoe, Illinois, theater’s mission. Abraham will continue on with Seattle Rep through Jan. 20, 2023, directing the world premiere of “Mr. Dickens and His Carol” opening in November, before officially taking over as Writers Theatre artistic director on Feb. 1.

“The mission at Writers, to put playwrights and the written word right at the center, is one that really speaks to me,” Abraham said of the move. “I’ve been here a long time, and I’ve been through a lot of transitions and transformations to the theater. Every time, there’s been a new opportunity for growth for me at this institution. Now, I’ve achieved a lot of what I’ve wanted to achieve, and it’s time to pass the torch to the next person.”

Abraham joined Seattle Rep in 2002 as an artistic intern, holding multiple artistic staff positions at the company, including seven years as associate artistic director, before becoming the theater’s artistic leader in 2014. His tenure has included the launch of Seattle Rep’s Public Works program, which seeks to create theater with the community; the initiation of the organization’s 20×30: Reimagining the Anthropocene program aimed at commissioning 20 new plays by the year 2030; and the creation of the commissioning program New Directions, aimed at providing directors with the resources to develop projects that interest them. Under his leadership, Seattle Rep has commissioned and premiered works from notable playwrights like Cheryl L. West, Anna Ziegler, Justin Huertas and Karen Hartman, among others.

“There’s a spirit of surprise and risk-taking and creating work that I’ve tried to bring to Seattle Rep during my tenure,” Abraham said.

Reflecting on his time, Abraham highlighted productions like two plays about Lyndon B. Johnson (“All the Way” and “The Great Society“) in 2014 and a 2017 staging of “Here Lies Love” that completely reconfigured the theater space into a dance party. His 20 Seattle Rep directing credits include a production of “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” that Abraham said he would always cherish alongside stagings of “True West,” “Luna Gale,” “Clybourne Park” and “A Great Wilderness,” commissioned from playwright and screenwriter Sam Hunter.

“His work as an artist, director, producer and institutional leader has benefitted this organization and our community in so many lasting ways,” managing director Jeffrey Herrmann said in a statement.

While Abraham said the theater is still working to recover from the pandemic, and hasn’t yet returned to its pre-pandemic level of operating around $13 million in expenses, he said he believes the theater is set up well in mission and vision heading into its next chapter.

Seattle Rep’s board of trustees will form a hiring committee in the coming weeks to lead a search for the company’s next artistic director. It’s not expected that the company will have Abraham’s replacement in place by the time he leaves for Chicago, and further details about who will step in to fill that artistic leadership role in the interim will be announced at a later date.

“I’m really excited for the next chapter for me and my family in Chicago, but also for Seattle Rep,” Abraham said. “I’ll always be connected to this theater, and it will always be a special home for me.”