Theater review

ArtsWest invites you to step into the ’90s with the world premiere of “ZACH,” by Christian St. Croix (through May 28). This production, directed by Sara Porkalob, plunges its audience headlong into a one-act nostalgia trip, starting with preshow music featuring jams like Cypress Hill’s “Insane in the Brain.” The era washes over you as you hear classic theme songs from shows like “Saved by the Bell” and take in Bella Rivera’s set design of funky block shapes. The production even features its own dance break stand-in for a title sequence. But beneath the shiny exterior of a ’90s high school sitcom sits a deeper exploration of finding belonging for two students of color.

St. Croix’s play, his second to have its world premiere at ArtsWest following last season’s “Monsters of the American Cinema,” features two actors playing a variety of roles. At the core, actors Amber Walker and Michael Nevárez play Gina and P.J., a Black girl and a Latino boy who go to a majority-white high school. From there, the two tell and act out the story of when Zach, a charismatic new kid with blond hair, a sweater tied around his shoulders and cool shades, joined their school.

There are multiple layers to St. Croix’s story. From the outset, it feels like being in the studio audience of a television show, with a laugh track punctuating certain moments, whether they’re actually funny or not. There’s this surface facade over the show, where problems can be boiled down to who you hang out with and what extracurriculars you’re doing. Just below that layer is a more earnest look at high school, with P.J. navigating a relationship and Gina trying to find where she fits in as one of only a handful of Black students at her school. Then there’s something darker that emanates from Zach.

Walker and Nevárez both trade off donning sunglasses to portray Zach throughout the play, at times playing him as the typical cool guy or the school bully you might expect from a ’90s teen sitcom. But from the jump there’s something off. His intro speech to the class (yes, he gave a speech) included him seeing Gina and calling her “soul sister” and saying she could teach him how to rap. As the play goes on, Zach is shown to be a “prankster,” which I put in quotes because it doesn’t quite capture how upsetting his behavior truly is. Zach knows how to push buttons, and he clearly derives pleasure from seeing people squirm.

St. Croix’s play takes a plot point you might see in a sitcom, like, say, Zach tricking some nerds into going streaking, and keeps in the parts that might get cut from a cutesier program, like those nerds getting arrested and their lives being ruined. It’s fascinating to watch the delicate tonal balance Porkalob works with in this play, flipping from downright goofy and showy moments worthy of canned laughter to something more down-to-earth as menace oozes from every Zach action.

Perhaps the most cutting moment is when Nevárez’s P.J., encouraged by Zach, goes to visit his girlfriend’s house unannounced. There’s he’s greeted by a mom who, upon seeing him, asks her husband if they remembered to pay the gardeners, and a police chief dad who threatens P.J., effectively ending the relationship between his daughter and P.J. Moments like this sit heavy in your gut, watching the casual racism P.J. and Gina are faced with, on top of a “friend” whose idea of a prank always involves ruining lives. Then we watch as Gina and P.J. have to put on a happy face to try their hand at cheerleading for the laughs of a sitcom world — laughter that slips quickly into feeling less like that of a studio audience and more like a society that doesn’t care what P.J. and Gina may be dealing with in their personal lives, as long as they continue to be funny.

What’s tough about “ZACH” is that St. Croix, and the work from Porkalob, Walker and Nevárez, makes me care so much about the personal growth, journey and well-being of Gina and P.J. that the climax and resolution of the play feel unsatisfying. Yes, Zach is the bully of the play, so it makes perfect sense to center the end of the play around taking him down, especially for a sitcom world where Zach’s presence is the whole reason this story gets told in the first place. But there’s so much outside of Zach that’s far more interesting, like a journey of Gina and P.J. finding support and friendship in each other that gets lost beneath a late-in-the-game storyline about a “new prank that goes too far” (as the show’s online description puts it).

Perhaps that’s the point. Perhaps it’s a reminder that the Zachs of the world, those ever-present instigators who seem to cause problems for everyone in their wake, distract from the important moments and people in life. I’m not entirely sure if it’s because the play’s resolution didn’t seem to tie cleanly into the personal growth of our central characters, or if it’s because of how captivated I was by the Zach-less lives of Gina and P.J., or simply because the show is a lot of fun, but I left this under-90-minute show wanting more. I admit, I was trapped by this ’90s nostalgia trip, and I left ready for the next episode.