Theater review

The body is a cage in the new musical “How to Break,” as two teenagers struggle with the illnesses ravaging them.

The body is a source of freedom, too. Blindsided by a leukemia diagnosis, Ana (Cheryse Dyllan) keeps her eyes fixed on an upcoming dance competition, practicing her popping even as the chemo attacks her joints. In the hospital ward, she meets Joel (Cristian Rodriguez), a fellow hip-hop dancer with sickle cell anemia, and they bond over both commonalities. You’ll lose count over how many times “ill” is used with a double meaning.

Directed by Logan Vaughn, “How to Break” is onstage in a world-premiere production at Village Theatre, which has shepherded the show’s development for years, including presenting a reading at its 2016 Festival of New Musicals and a 2018 staging in its Beta Series. The show has added a new composer since then (Jacinth Greywoode, credited alongside Rebecca Hart and Yako 440), but the broad strokes of Aaron Jafferis’ story date back to its original iteration as a play, staged at New York’s HERE in 2012.

The show’s depiction of being let down by your physical form is cogent and moving, each transition forward in time carrying with it the weight of slow deterioration. But when it comes to its own form, “How to Break” never feels sure on its feet.

Is this a musical or a play with music? The wisps of rap and folk songs early on, backed by sparse arrangements of acoustic guitar, vocalizations and beatboxing, are more texture than fully realized numbers. But that mode is more successful than the handful of belters in the back half that are pumped up with exposition and explicit thematic underlining.

Despite its double-meaning title, “How to Break” doesn’t totally fulfill its potential as a dance show. While Rodriguez’s lithe break dancing gets a couple of impressive showcases, Dyllan’s popping is largely relegated to the opening scene. Most of her movement feels incidental, not deeply rooted in the character’s identity.

Among the supporting cast, Olivia Griffin and John Kent Rickenbacker Jr. provide the musical accompaniment, with Griffin’s music therapist/yoga teacher playing the guitar and Rickenbacker’s nurse beatboxing. In fact, all his communication is done through beatboxing, a conceit that might work better if there weren’t a traumatic backstory attached to it.

Less purposeful is the presence of Dr. Aden (Talia Thiesfield), alternately a strict disciplinarian chiding Ana for not following the rules and an unpredictable caregiver, haunted by the memory of a patient she lost. When the show feels like it might remain a more abstract picture of the vagaries of illness and the health care system, the character is an effective foil. But once the script hardens into something more didactic, the cracks begin to show.

The same goes for Ana’s relationship with her father (Andrés López-Alicea) and with Joel. The anxieties and challenges of these relationships are largely flattened into platitudes about our country’s deeply misguided priorities around health care.

Still, there’s genuine emotion here, with Dyllan giving a strong performance as a teenager whose optimism is slowly being depleted, her confidence that she’ll face her illness with “perfection” dissipating with the realization that cancer is not a test you can ace.

Jack Magaw’s savvy scenic design uses concentric circular panels to foster an environment that’s both cocoon and coffin, depending on Robert J. Aguilar’s lighting design. “How to Break” abandons showing for telling long before it hits the end of its nearly two-hour, no-intermission run time, but the design’s visual ambiguity is a welcome grace note.